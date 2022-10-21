DMS Announces Third-Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call And Webcast

<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
CLEARWATER, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$DMS #DMS–Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: DMS), a leading provider of technology-enabled digital performance advertising solutions connecting consumers and advertisers, will release its third quarter results after the U.S. stock market closes on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. The company will hold a conference call to discuss its results at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) that day.

The U.S. toll-free dial-in for the conference call is 1-833-927-1758, and the international dial-in number is 1-929-526-1599. The access code is 258049. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor relations page of the company’s website at https://investors.digitalmediasolutions.com.

A replay will be available after the conclusion of the call on November 8, 2022, through November 15, 2022. The U.S. toll-free replay dial-in number is 1-866-813-9403, and the international replay dial-in number is 1-929-458-6194. The replay access code is 317871.

About Digital Media Solutions

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: DMS) is a leading provider of technology-enabled digital performance advertising solutions connecting consumers and advertisers within auto, home, health and life insurance plus a long list of top consumer verticals. The DMS first-party data asset, proprietary advertising technology, significant proprietary media distribution and data-driven processes help digital advertising clients de-risk their advertising spend while scaling their customer bases. Learn more at https://digitalmediasolutions.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact

Jennyfer Enamorado

727-537-6639

investors@dmsgroup.com

For inquiries related to media, contact marketing@dmsgroup.com

