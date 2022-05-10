DMS Announces the Acquisition of Traverse Data, Inc. & Enhancements to Its Data Program & Technology Stack

DMS Data & Technology Are Synchronized To Create Personalized Advertising At Scale Across Digital Media Channels

CLEARWATER, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$DMS #data–Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: DMS), a leading provider of data-driven, technology-enabled digital performance advertising solutions connecting consumers and advertisers, announced the acquisition of Traverse Data, Inc.

Traverse Data leverages the power of data and technology to generate new customers for advertisers and incremental revenue for publishers, via a commercialized audience activation, re-engagement and retargeting platform. Traverse Data helps advertisers identify new audiences that look like their best customers and match emails to website shoppers for re-engagement.

“Efficient and effective advertising requires an understanding of your audience and an awareness of when they’re actively in-market and ready to engage. DMS leverages real-time consumer intent signals to provide the intelligence that defines the path and the power of our advertising efforts. We’re creating real-time personalization at scale to achieve really big results,” commented Jason Rudolph, Chief Technology Officer at DMS.

DMS has long benefited from its data flywheel, which accelerates as advertisers scale their spend with DMS. Increased advertising budgets enable DMS to broaden reach and increase its data asset to better engage and re-engage consumers and deliver stronger advertising ROI to its advertiser clients.

In addition to improving advertising performance, the DMS data asset and technology capabilities work together to enhance consumer experiences by allowing advertisers to better deliver relevant messaging to consumers when they’re ready to buy and seeking options and offers.

The addition of Traverse Data is expected to scale the DMS data asset and accelerate the DMS technology roadmap, implemented to enable DMS to better leverage the Company’s existing data asset. The DMS volume of consumer intent signals increased dramatically with the acquisition of Aimtell in February 2021 and with connections made across the end-to-end DMS technology stack. The DMS data asset, at the end of April 2002, included 240 million opted-in U.S. adults, with as many as 1,100 data points collected per individual. DMS receives in excess of one billion consumer intent signals per month.

“Traverse Data was created to power the advertising industry of tomorrow,” noted Craig Swerdloff, Traverse Co-Founder and CEO. “I’m excited that we’ve found a home for Traverse that we believe will leverage what we’ve built, and a team that will continue to innovate on our platform to create something that can be even bigger and more powerful than what Traverse is today.”

No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.

About Digital Media Solutions

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: DMS) is a leading provider of technology-enabled digital performance advertising solutions connecting consumers and advertisers within auto, home, health and life insurance plus a long list of top consumer verticals. The DMS first-party data asset, proprietary advertising technology, significant proprietary media distribution and data-driven processes help digital advertising clients de-risk their advertising spend while scaling their customer bases. Learn more at https://digitalmediasolutions.com.

