Diversified Search Group Appoints Aileen K. Alexander in Newly Created Position of Vice Chair

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Lifesciences–Diversified Search Group (DSG) announced today that Aileen K. Alexander, one of the nation’s top search executives, has joined Diversified Search Group in a newly created position as Vice Chair and Leader of the Global Corporate Practice. Alexander comes to DSG from Korn Ferry, where she co-founded and co-led their Global Cybersecurity Practice and was Managing Partner and leader of the Philadelphia office.

Alexander brings with her a sterling reputation as one of the most well respected and influential leaders in executive search. She is an internationally recognized leader in understanding how the current technology, digital, security, and regulatory landscape is impacting business. Her clients included large, global corporations, and high growth entrepreneurial companies, spanning a diverse array of industries. At DSG, she will be working within several key practice areas, including: Life Sciences, Energy, Technology, Financial Services, Private Equity, Consumer & Retail, Supply Chain, Industrial and Sports Media and Entertainment. With her extensive international experience, Aileen will also be serving on the board of AltoPartners, the firm’s global alliance.

“Aileen Alexander is an innovator,” said Judith M. von Seldeneck, the Founder and Chair of Diversified Search Group. “Her exceptional experience and industry insights will contribute significantly not only to our rapidly growing firm, but also to our clients as we cultivate new leadership for a changing world.”

Upon joining the firm, Alexander said: “Diversified Search Group’s foundation and purpose inspire me. They are pioneers in the industry with a long track record of delivering diverse and inclusive leadership across industries.” She continued, “I’m energized to join the company at this moment and look forward to contributing to their momentum and growth.”

“Our firm is – and always has been – focused on building authentic, long-lasting relationships with leaders,” said Dale E. Jones, the firm’s CEO, in making the announcement. “Aileen’s reputation as a leader in the industry who puts people first will help us to drive even greater collective impact for our clients. We are delighted that she has chosen Diversified Search Group to help further our mission of shaping the recruiting industry for the next generation of leaders.”

With a background in international security and defense policy, Alexander is a graduate of The Johns Hopkins University, and earned a masters from the Harvard Kennedy School. She has held positions in government in the Defense Department and on the Armed Services Committee in the U.S. House of Representatives. She is a military veteran, having served as a Captain in the U.S. Army.

ABOUT DIVERSIFIED SEARCH GROUP

Diversified Search Group (DSG) is the largest woman-founded executive search firm in the world and is a new model in the industry with a combination of specialty firms: Diversified Search, BioQuest, Koya Partners, Grant Cooper, and Storbeck Search. With their collective resources and expertise, the combined firms have deep and broad industry knowledge with unparalleled access to expansive candidate networks. The firms collaborate across sectors to access diverse talent whose values align with their clients’ purpose, producing among the best rates in the industry for placements of women and people of color, repeat clients, and candidate retention. Headquartered in Philadelphia, DSG operates in over a dozen cities across the country and worldwide as the official U.S. partner of AltoPartners, the international alliance of executive search firms with 63 offices in 36 countries around the world. For more information, visit diversifiedsearchgroup.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

ABOUT ALTOPARTNERS

Established in 2006, AltoPartners is a leading international alliance of retained executive search and leadership consulting firms that combines the reach of a global network with the local knowledge and entrepreneurial spirit of independent partners working together to find the client’s perfect candidate fit. Today the alliance covers 63 offices in 36 countries and is ranked in the Top 10 Global Search Firms. The AltoPartners alliance has created a distinctive force in executive search worldwide, giving global coverage across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. For more information about the work we do and the countries we cover, please visit www.altopartners.com

