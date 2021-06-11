Dive Technologies Builds Commercial AUV for Kraken Robotics Fleet

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dive Technologies, Inc., today announced it has formally extended their partnership with Kraken Robotics to build a commercial Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) for deep subsea cable and infrastructure inspections and geophysical surveys. Specially built for Kraken Robotics, the commercial AUV, called the DIVE-LD, will be outfitted with a unique survey sensor suite to augment Kraken’s existing fleet in Canada with a long-range, deep-sea survey capability. The DIVE-LD will be delivered to Kraken Robotics later this summer.





“We couldn’t be more excited to build and deploy our DIVE-LD to our first commercial customer,” says Bill Lebo, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Dive Technologies. “Kraken Robotics and Dive Technologies share the same vision for subsea exploration. Our AUV joining Kraken’s fleet is a testament to our joint pursuit of creating next generation subsea technologies with the range and capabilities necessary to address new subsea markets and deliver meaningful survey and inspection data to a myriad of commercial customers.”

“Working together with Dive Technologies on this build and custom sensor suite has been an amazing experience and we’re excited to get the vehicle into the ocean and collecting data later this year,” says Greg Reid, Chief Operating Officer at Kraken Robotics. “Dive’s ability to rapidly integrate and configure their AUV to meet our needs with technologies such as a Multi-Spectral Synthetic Aperture Sonar and SeaVision 3D Laser imager is incredible and speaks volumes to the flexibility of their architecture.”

About Dive Technologies: Founded in 2018, Dive Technologies designs, develops, and deploys premier autonomous underwater vehicles for large-scale commercial and defense data collection. Utilizing deep domain expertise, Dive Technologies is building highly scalable and flexible, fastest to the sea, and best-in-class AUV platforms that combine purpose-driven technology with an intuitive architecture to help customers rapidly and efficiently collect subsea data. For more information, please visit www.divetechnologies.com.

About Kraken Robotics: Kraken Robotics Inc. (TSX.V:PNG) (OTCQB: KRKNF) is a marine technology company dedicated to the production and sale of software-centric sensors, subsea batteries and thrusters, and underwater robotic systems. The company is headquartered in Newfoundland with offices in Canada, U.S., Germany, Denmark, and Brazil. Kraken is ranked as a Top 100 marine technology company by Marine Technology Reporter.

