Divcon Controls names Kevin Timmons as CEO

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Divcon Controls (“Divcon”), a global systems integrator delivering facility management automation and monitoring solutions to the world’s biggest mission-critical data center operators, announced today that Kevin Timmons had become its new Chief Executive Officer, starting at the company on April 1, 2024.

Mr. Timmons has deep experience in data center and infrastructure management, having served for nine years as the Chief Technology Officer of CyrusOne, one of the fastest-growing publicly traded data center REITs, where he was instrumental in propelling the company to become the world’s third largest publicly traded data center REIT. Mr. Timmons previously worked at Microsoft, where he led the global data center team, and was a longtime VP of Operations at Yahoo!, where he oversaw infrastructure strategy execution for the company’s global presence.

“I have long admired Divcon’s approach to independent control systems and its leading position in colocation data centers and mission critical facilities. As a previous client, I have seen first hand how the business has harnessed the power of building automation, and I am pleased the Board has put its trust in me to help advance Divcon’s strategy and continue our strong global growth,” said Timmons. “I am eager to support Divcon’s already strong culture of innovation and excellence on behalf of our customers.”

The mission-critical data center market has experienced unparalleled growth in recent years, as customer needs have dramatically increased the demand for more compute-intensive facilities.

“On the back of a recent recapitalization with Goldman Sachs Asset Management, I am thrilled that Kevin has decided to bring his wealth of experience, expertise, and proven track record in the mission critical industry to Divcon,” said Jack Gavin, Chairman of the Board of Divcon Controls. “I look forward to working with Kevin as Divcon further solidifies its position as a leader in the Data Center Building Management Systems industry.”

“On behalf of the Board, I also want to thank Ben Crowell for his outstanding leadership. Ben made many major contributions to Divcon and helped establish our strong foundation. The Board looks forward to working with Ben to continue to expand the value we create for our customers.”

Ben Crowell, co-founder, will now serve as an Advisor to the Board of Directors. John Palacios, co-founder, will serve as Divcon Controls’ Chief Technology Officer. This leadership transition reflects Divcon’s commitment to continuity, growth, and long-term success.

Headquartered in Dallas, TX, Divcon Controls provides building management and electrical power monitoring systems to mission critical facilities, enabling the customer to control, automate & monitor energy and power functions. With over 9 million square feet of white space under management and more than 1 gigawatt commissioned since 2017, Divcon is one of the largest independent control systems contractors globally specializing in colocation data centers and mission critical facilities. Divcon’s mission is to provide its customers with cost-effective solutions to meet their exact building automation needs. Divcon strives to accomplish this through technology, innovation, and client-focused personal service.

