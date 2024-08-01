Home Business Wire Divcon Controls Announces New Appointments to Chief Financial Officer and Chief People...
Business Wire

Divcon Controls Announces New Appointments to Chief Financial Officer and Chief People Officer Posts

di Business Wire

Divcon expands its leadership team to facilitate high growth and its focus on talent

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Divcon Controls, a global systems integrator delivering facility management automation and monitoring solutions to the world’s largest mission-critical data center operators, announced today that Melinda Lawrence is the company’s new Chief Financial Officer and Kristi Erickson has been appointed Chief People Officer.


Lawrence brings over three decades of financial expertise to the company including 20 years in public accounting and 12 years in CFO positions at companies in the technology and construction industries including Meriton, Ernst & Young, and Worksoft. She excels in scaling companies in high-growth, dynamic environments, building robust relationships, and leading high-performing teams.

Erickson has over 25 years of experience leading HR, workforce, and culture transformation at companies like Accenture, CBRE, Planet, and several other start-ups and mid-sized tech companies. She is an expert at building world-class teams and leading human capital strategies that drive business results.

CBRE reports that North American data center inventory grew by 24.4% year-over-year in Q1 2024. As a leader in automation and monitoring solutions for data centers, Divcon has been growing its team, expanding its geographic service area, and enhancing its solutions to meet demand.

I am excited to welcome these exceptional leaders to our leadership team at a pivotal time for our company,” said Kevin Timmons, CEO of Divcon. “Melinda’s strategic leadership and financial stewardship partnered with Kristi’s focus on attracting and retaining top talent will enable us to continue accelerating our growth strategy while strengthening our culture.”

About Divcon Controls

Headquartered in Dallas, TX, Divcon Controls provides building management and electrical power monitoring systems to mission critical facilities, enabling the customer to control, automate & monitor energy and power functions. With over 9 million square feet of white space under management and more than 1 gigawatt commissioned since 2017, Divcon is one of the largest independent control systems contractors globally specializing in colocation data centers and mission critical facilities. Divcon’s mission is to provide its customers with cost-effective solutions to meet their exact building automation needs. Divcon strives to accomplish this through technology, innovation, and client-focused personal service.

Contacts

Jacqueline Chen Valencia / jacq@connectiveagency.com

Articoli correlati

Energage and Innovation Women Partner to Recognize the 2024 Woman-Led Top Workplaces

Business Wire Business Wire -
The leading employer-of-choice program teams with the leader in creating equal visibility opportunities to honor workplace excellenceEXTON, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#topworkplaces--Energage,...
Continua a leggere

Real Madrid Netspend Prepaid Mastercard® Now Available in the U.S.

Business Wire Business Wire -
Partners celebrate U.S. card program launch with giveaways including a VIP superfan experience in MadridAUSTIN, Texas & MADRID--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ouro,...
Continua a leggere

Fieldpiece Instruments Wins Silver in the 2024 Dealer Design Awards

Business Wire Business Wire -
HVACR Tool Manufacturer Honored for Game-changing Valve Core Removal ToolORANGE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fieldpiece Instruments, a leading manufacturer of tools and...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php