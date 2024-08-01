Divcon Controls Announces New Appointments to Chief Financial Officer and Chief People Officer Posts

Divcon expands its leadership team to facilitate high growth and its focus on talent

Divcon Controls, a global systems integrator delivering facility management automation and monitoring solutions to the world's largest mission-critical data center operators, announced today that Melinda Lawrence is the company's new Chief Financial Officer and Kristi Erickson has been appointed Chief People Officer.





Lawrence brings over three decades of financial expertise to the company including 20 years in public accounting and 12 years in CFO positions at companies in the technology and construction industries including Meriton, Ernst & Young, and Worksoft. She excels in scaling companies in high-growth, dynamic environments, building robust relationships, and leading high-performing teams.

Erickson has over 25 years of experience leading HR, workforce, and culture transformation at companies like Accenture, CBRE, Planet, and several other start-ups and mid-sized tech companies. She is an expert at building world-class teams and leading human capital strategies that drive business results.

CBRE reports that North American data center inventory grew by 24.4% year-over-year in Q1 2024. As a leader in automation and monitoring solutions for data centers, Divcon has been growing its team, expanding its geographic service area, and enhancing its solutions to meet demand.

“ I am excited to welcome these exceptional leaders to our leadership team at a pivotal time for our company,” said Kevin Timmons, CEO of Divcon. “ Melinda’s strategic leadership and financial stewardship partnered with Kristi’s focus on attracting and retaining top talent will enable us to continue accelerating our growth strategy while strengthening our culture.”

About Divcon Controls

Headquartered in Dallas, TX, Divcon Controls provides building management and electrical power monitoring systems to mission critical facilities, enabling the customer to control, automate & monitor energy and power functions. With over 9 million square feet of white space under management and more than 1 gigawatt commissioned since 2017, Divcon is one of the largest independent control systems contractors globally specializing in colocation data centers and mission critical facilities. Divcon’s mission is to provide its customers with cost-effective solutions to meet their exact building automation needs. Divcon strives to accomplish this through technology, innovation, and client-focused personal service.

