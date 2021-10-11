Distributed Kubernetes Agent Tames Day 2 Operational Complexity

Armory simplifies deployments to Kubernetes at scale—now for both Armory Enterprise and Spinnaker OSS users

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#K8s–Armory, the company that simplifies software deployment complexity, today is announcing general availability of Armory Agent for Kubernetes, a lightweight, distributed service that monitors Kubernetes clusters and streams real-time changes back to Spinnaker’s Clouddriver service. The Armory Agent for Kubernetes enables Armory Enterprise customers and Spinnaker OSS users to deploy to thousands of Kubernetes clusters with enhanced performance and security.

According to D2iQ, 89% of organizations are running Kubernetes in production. However, 94% of surveyed organizations state Kubernetes is a source of complexity, with security concerns (47%) and difficulty scaling (37%) as the most common challenges. The Armory Agent for Kubernetes addresses both security and scaling concerns because it runs natively in any Kubernetes cluster, distributing both the caching workload and account management.

The distributed architecture of the Armory Agent for Kubernetes greatly reduces operational complexity. This enables customers to scale their Spinnaker deployments to thousands of clusters and namespaces, both on-prem and in the public cloud. Customers can also accelerate onboarding new clusters by running Agent inside their clusters. Critically, security posture is radically improved by consuming cluster data via Agent’s outbound GPRC connections, replacing the need for additional security groups, open ports, or special IAM accounts.

“When we discovered our customers were creating manual workarounds to deal with the complexity of managing 100+ Kubernetes accounts, we knew we could create a better user experience,” said Andrew Backes, Head of Engineering, Armory. “Armory Agent for Kubernetes accomplishes this by making it easy to reach true enterprise scale, minimize onboarding bottlenecks, and address unique deployment environment needs.”

About Armory

Armory simplifies progressive delivery to multiple targets at scale so application development teams can easily automate, repeat and observe deployments into production. Armory delivers this through Armory Enterprise, an enterprise-grade platform that integrates key Spinnaker OSS functionality with proprietary Armory features built through years of working with Global 1000 customers in technology, retail and entertainment. Armory Enterprise makes industry-leading deployment best practices templated, accessible and easy to implement, enabling customers to deliver software quickly, reliably and safely. Armory is also a proud sponsor of, and contributor to, the Continuous Delivery Foundation (CDF), the vendor-neutral home of the fastest-growing projects for continuous delivery.

Founded in 2016, Armory is funded by B Capital, Insight Partners, Crosslink Capital, Bain Capital Ventures, Mango Capital, Y Combinator and Javelin Venture Partners.

Armory is headquartered in San Mateo, Calif. Learn more at www.armory.io.

