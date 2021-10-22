Disruptive.Asia: Huawei’s Ryan Ding and Peng Song Discuss How Operators Can Leverage Connectivity to Unlock New Growth

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Disruptive.Asia reported that Ryan Ding and Peng Song stressed the growing importance of connectivity in driving industry growth and generating value amid a rapidly evolving landscape at the 7th Ultra-Broadband Forum (UBBF 2021) in Dubai, which is jointly hosted by the UN Broadband Commission and Huawei.

Ding, Executive Director of the Board and President of the Carrier Business Group, Huawei, said that connectivity has made it possible to innovate, especially in a digital age where increasing efficiency has become paramount.

The pandemic has also ushered a paradigm shift in connectivity, as homes turned into multi-functional centers for education, work, and business. It became increasingly clear that connectivity not only drives digital economies forward but also maintains the functioning of society.

Peng, President of the Global Carrier Marketing & Solution Sales Department, Huawei, said that looking at connectivity through Huawei’s C.A.F (Coverage, Architecture and Fusion) model can help operators accelerate the digitalization of industries, maximize the value of connectivity, and create new growth.

According to him, operators can extend connectivity with FTTR solution provided by Huawei for home networking, and offer competitive and differentiated private lines offerings in enterprise scenario.

“No doubt, the cloud is important for digitalization. But connectivity is equally important. Without connectivity, even the most powerful cloud needs storage equipment that can only be transported by trucks. Without connectivity, the cloud will become nothing but a large data island,” Peng said.

Peng highlighted that enterprises need shorter TTM, more elasticity and committed quality. And connectivity needs to be extended inside every home and enterprise, ultimately converging with the cloud in a wider ecosystem.

Ding said that people, things, capital, and regulations are fully connected in the digital age. This requires enterprises to change their mindset and realize that increasing efficiency is more important than ever.

About Disruptive.Asia

Disruptive.Asia covers the current state of digital disruption in the Asia-Pacific telecoms, fintech and internet sectors – where it’s coming from, what’s driving it, the impact it’s having on each industry, how the key players are responding and what’s next.

Contacts

Media

Tony Poulos



Tel: +30 697 203 5757



Email address: tpoulos@disruptive.asia