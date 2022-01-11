Disrupted by COVID-19, German Enterprises Speed Up Digital Transformation to Compete Under New Conditions

ISG Provider Lens™ report finds companies setting more aggressive digitalization timelines to reap benefits in manufacturing, supply chains, customer service and other areas

FRANKFURT, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$III #AI–Changes wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic have accelerated enterprise digital transformation programs in Germany by months or years, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2021 ISG Provider Lens™ Digital Business – Solutions and Service Partners report for Germany finds German companies faced with pandemic-era changes to supply chains, work modes, manufacturing processes and customer service are responding with new technologies and organizational approaches. Digital business services and solutions that utilize AI, machine learning, automation and other new technologies are on the rise, often deployed across hybrid clouds and over software-defined networks that enable secure edge computing.

“Enterprises in Germany are revamping their operations and business practices to remain competitive post-pandemic,” said Anna Medkouri, partner, ISG EMEA, in Germany. “Providers are partnering with German companies to accomplish this quickly, especially in the country’s large manufacturing, engineering and supply-chain sectors.”

Digital services offer several advantages that have led German enterprises to choose them over less digitalized approaches, the report says. These include guaranteed service performance, predictive analysis, automated customer engagement and sustainability.

Many German engineering and manufacturing firms are undergoing digital transformations to achieve guaranteed service delivery at any utilization rate and on any platform, ISG says. Automated, predictive provisioning tools provide for reliable service delivery over software-defined networks and both wireline and wireless infrastructure, including narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) networks, which are quickly gaining popularity in Germany.

Self-monitoring, reporting and forecasting capabilities are increasingly important for detecting and solving problems, often with machine learning, the report says. Germany’s supply chain and manufacturing sectors are especially motivated to implement these systems and share the collected data with relevant team members through DevOps methods.

In the German retail and financial industries, digital transformation often means introducing virtual assistants and chatbots and utilizing highly automated and distributed customer experience services. These services can be provided by remote agents in secured environments, including employees’ homes, using new tools such as advanced environmental monitoring.

Digital services are also helping German companies achieve sustainability and decarbonization goals, which are becoming more critical as potential tax increases and regulatory issues loom on the horizon. These may include consulting and advisory services, monitoring and dashboards, and in some cases, larger initiatives such as clean energy supply systems or new office configurations to reduce carbon footprints.

The 2021 ISG Provider Lens™ Digital Business – Solutions and Service Partners report for Germany evaluates the capabilities of 44 providers across four quadrants: Digital Business Consulting Services, Digital Customer Experience Services, Digital Supply Chain Transformation Services and Sustainability and Decarbonization Services.

The report names Accenture, Arvato Systems, Atos, IBM and T-Systems as Leaders in all four quadrants. It names Capgemini and Infosys as Leaders in three quadrants each and Cognizant, DXC Technology and Siemens as Leaders in two quadrants each. Axians, CGI, Computacenter, HCL and Publicis Sapient are named as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, Tech Mahindra and TietoEVRY are named as Rising Stars—companies with a “promising portfolio” and “high future potential” by ISG’s definition—in one quadrant each.

A customized version of the report is available from T-Systems.

The 2021 ISG Provider Lens™ Digital Business – Solutions and Service Partners report for Germany is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG’s global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG’s enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

Contacts

Press:

Philipp Jaensch, ISG



+49 151 730 365 76



philipp.jaensch@isg-one.com

Matthias Longo, Palmer Hargreaves for ISG



+49 152 341 464 63



mlongo@palmerhargreaves.com