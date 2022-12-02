Display Panel Global Market Report 2022: Ever-Growing Demand for Display Panels in Various Applications Drives Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Display Panel Market Size, Share, Trends, By Application, By Panel Resolution By Panel Size, By Display Type, By End-use, and By Region Forecast to 2030” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global display panel market size is expected to reach USD 163.88 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 10.3% over the forecast period, according to latest report. The market is expected to gain significant traction over the forecast period, on account of the rising demand from consumer electronics industry. The product finds its application in televisions, PCs, laptops, and smartphones among others. The product is used as a key display component in these devices.

In recent years, there has been a surge in the demand for consumer electronics globally. This is attributable to the declining prices of these devices and the increasing purchasing power of consumers. The rising disposable incomes and the changing lifestyle of people are some of the other factors that have contributed to the growth of the consumer electronics market. This, in turn, is expected to boost the demand for display panels over the forecast period.

The global display panel market is being driven by the ever-growing demand for display panels in various applications such as televisions, smartphones, laptops, and others. The advancement in technology has led to the development of new and innovative display panel technologies, which are being used in these applications. The major players in the market are investing heavily in research and development activities to bring out new products with better features. The competition in the market is intense as the major players are striving to maintain their share.

The new trend of foldable display panels is expected to bring new development opportunities to the display panel industry in 2019. In addition, as the 5G commercial deployment is approaching, the adoption of 5G-enabled smartphones will gradually increase, which is also expected to drive the demand for advanced display panels.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In July 2021, The TCL Group announced a new product line of display panels at the SID Display Week. The product line includes three types of display panels: LCD, AMOLED and OLED. The company claims that the product line offers the world’s widest color gamut, the highest brightness, and the best contrast ratio.

The revenue share of the LCD segment is expected to increase at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2021 to 2027. This is due to the widespread adoption of LCDs in televisions, computers, and mobile phones. The TFT-LCD display panel market is estimated to reach USD 92.55 billion by 2027. The OLED segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The North American market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period, on account of the growing demand from consumer electronics and automotive industries in the region. The United States is one of the leading markets for consumer electronics in the world. The growing demand for smart TVs and other connected devices is expected to boost the demand for display panels in the region.

For this report, the publisher has segmented the global display panel market based on application, panel resolution, panel size, display type, end-use, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Smartphones

Television Sets

PC Monitors and Laptops

Tablets

Smart Appliances

Panel Resolution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

8K

4K

FHD

HD

Panel Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Micro

Small and Medium-sized

Large

Display Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

LCD

OLED

Micro-LED

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Consumers

Education

Automotive

Sports & Entertainment

Healthcare

Defense & Aerospace

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Rest of MEA

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Display Panel Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Display Panel Market By Application Insights & Trends

Chapter 6. Display Panel Market By Panel Resolution Insights & Trends

Chapter 7. Display Panel Market By Panel Size Insights & Trends

Chapter 8. Display Panel Market By Display Type Insights & Trends

Chapter 9. Display Panel Market By End-use Insights & Trends

Chapter 10. Display Panel Market Regional Outlook

Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape

Chapter 12. Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

LG Display Co. Ltd.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Innolux Corporation

AU Optronics Corporation

Sharp Corporation

Japan Display Inc.

BOE Technology Group Co. Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

HannStar

Chunghwa Picture Tubes Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ac6jo9

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com



Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470



For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900