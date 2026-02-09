Dispatch Science Unveils Unified Logistics Platform at Manifest 2026

AI-driven platform unites data, execution, and automation, moving last-mile delivery beyond fragmented TMS software

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dispatch Science today unveiled its unified logistics platform at Manifest 2026, marking a fundamental shift in how last-mile carriers manage their operations. Unlike traditional Transportation Management System (TMS) software that requires carriers to piece together separate systems for execution, integration, automation, and analytics, Dispatch Science delivers all of these capabilities in a single, AI-driven platform, eliminating the silos, complexity, and technical debt that have long defined logistics technology.

The platform is built on a foundation that combines the operational power of an enterprise TMS with DSX, a suite of tools that enables carriers and shippers to customize workflows, automate complex decisions, and build new capabilities as their business evolves. This approach directly addresses a challenge the industry has long faced: most logistics software forces companies to choose between rigid, out-of-the-box functionality or costly custom development that becomes obsolete with every upgrade.

"The last-mile industry has been stuck choosing between systems that work out of the box but can't adapt, or platforms that require endless customization and maintenance," said Arthur Axelrad, Co-founder and CEO of Dispatch Science. "We're introducing a third path – a platform where the TMS and the tools to extend it exist together. Our customers get enterprise-grade operations on day one, and the freedom to build what comes next without starting over. This is how modern logistics companies will compete and win.”

Already supporting millions of deliveries each year, DSX allows logistics teams to inject custom business rules, automate workflows in real time, and connect seamlessly to any system in their tech stack. Through features like configurable business rules and advanced APIs, carriers can shape the platform to their exact operational model while maintaining system stability and performance.

At the heart of DSX are three integrated solutions:

DataBridge : A logistics-ready integration layer that functions as a domain-specific iPaaS, unifying APIs, EDI, and file exchanges into one cohesive platform and purpose-built to eliminate the complexity and customization overhead typically required with generic integration platforms.

: A logistics-ready integration layer that functions as a domain-specific iPaaS, unifying APIs, EDI, and file exchanges into one cohesive platform and purpose-built to eliminate the complexity and customization overhead typically required with generic integration platforms. DataSync : Provides direct, real-time access to operational data by securely replicating it into a customer-managed environment that supports dashboards, reporting, and internal system integration.

: Provides direct, real-time access to operational data by securely replicating it into a customer-managed environment that supports dashboards, reporting, and internal system integration. DataHive (coming this spring): A reporting and analytics platform that gives carriers complete control to design custom dashboards, branded documents, and visualizations tailored to their business.

As business requirements evolve, whether it's a new customer with unique pricing rules, an acquisition that requires system consolidation, or a shift in operational strategy – the platform adapts without costly re-implementation. Its AI layer operates directly within operational workflows, continuously optimizing decisions across routing, pricing, driver coaching, and settlement in real time, driving measurable improvements in efficiency and service quality without manual intervention.

"The era of disconnected logistics systems is over," said Alex Proteau, Co-founder and CTO of Dispatch Science. "We've built a truly unified platform where execution, integration, automation, and intelligence work together seamlessly. We’re enabling carriers to scale operations, serve enterprise customers, and adapt to the future of logistics, without being held back by their technology."

Dispatch Science releases updates on an eight-week cycle, allowing new capabilities to be introduced quickly while maintaining reliability at scale. The company will continue to invest in its platform architecture to ensure customers can adapt to market shifts and build custom logistics capabilities.

Dispatch Science is exhibiting at Manifest 2026 (Booth # 1552). To learn more or request a demo, visit: www.dispatchscience.com.

About Dispatch Science

Dispatch Science is a technology company that provides advanced delivery management software for logistics, courier, and transportation companies. With a focus on automation, optimization, and innovation, Dispatch Science helps businesses streamline operations and deliver exceptional customer experiences. www.dispatchscience.com

Media Contact

Nicole Sullivan

Gregory

nsullivan@gregoryagency.com