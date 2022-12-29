<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Discover Financial Services Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release on January 18, 2023, and Conference Call on January 19, 2023

RIVERWOODS, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) plans to report its fourth quarter 2022 results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. The earnings release will be available through Discover’s Investor Relations website at https://investorrelations.discover.com.

A conference call to discuss the firm’s results, outlook and related matters will be held on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at 7:00 a.m. Central Time. The live audio webcast will be accessible to the general public through Discover’s Investor Relations website at https://investorrelations.discover.com. An audio replay will be available on the website following the call.

About Discover

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is a digital banking and payment services company with one of the most recognized brands in U.S. financial services. Since its inception in 1986, the company has become one of the largest card issuers in the United States. The company issues the Discover® card, America’s cash rewards pioneer, and offers private student loans, personal loans, home loans, checking and savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its banking business. It operates the Discover Global Network® comprised of Discover Network, with millions of merchants and cash access locations; PULSE®, one of the nation’s leading ATM/debit networks; and Diners Club International®, a global payments network with acceptance around the world. For more information, visit www.discover.com/company.

Contacts

Investor Contact:
Eric Wasserstrom

Investor Relations

224-405-4555

investorrelations@discover.com

Media Contact:
Matthew Towson

Public Relations

224-405-5649

matthewtowson@discover.com

