DISCO to Present at Needham Growth Conference

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Legal technology leader CS Disco, Inc. (“DISCO”) (NYSE: LAW) today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Kiwi Camara, and Chief Financial Officer, Michael Lafair, will present at the Needham Growth Conference.

  • Date: Tuesday, January 11, 2022
  • Time: 2:00 p.m. ET (1:00 p.m. CT)
  • Webcast: Events and Presentations at ir.csdisco.com; an archived replay will be made available on DISCO’s website ir.csdisco.com following the live presentation

About DISCO

DISCO (NYSE: LAW) provides a cloud-native, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution that simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. Our scalable, integrated solution enables legal departments to easily collect, process and review enterprise data that is relevant or potentially relevant to legal matters. For more information, visit www.csdisco.com.

Investor Relations
Lee Robinson

DISCO Investor Relations

IR@csdisco.com

