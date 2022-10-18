<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire DISCO to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 10, 2022
Business Wire

DISCO to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 10, 2022

di Business Wire

Conference Call Scheduled for November 10, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. ET

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CS Disco, Inc. (“DISCO”) (NYSE: LAW), a leader in AI-enabled legal technology, today announced that it will report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 after market close on Thursday, November 10, 2022.

The financial results and business highlights will be discussed on a conference call and webcast scheduled at 4:00 p.m. Central Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on Thursday, November 10, 2022. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (888) 550-5431 from the United States or +1 (646) 960-0807 internationally, with conference ID 8394292. The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed from DISCO’s investor relations website at ir.csdisco.com.

Following the completion of the call until 10:59 p.m. Central Time (11:59 p.m. Eastern Time) on Thursday, December 1, 2022, a telephone replay will be available by dialing (800) 770-2030 from the United States or +1 (647) 362-9199 internationally with conference ID 8394292. A webcast replay will also be available at ir.csdisco.com for 12 months.

About DISCO

DISCO (NYSE: LAW) provides a cloud-native, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution that simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. Our scalable, integrated solution enables legal departments to easily collect, process and review enterprise data that is relevant or potentially relevant to legal matters. For more information, visit www.csdisco.com.

Contacts

Press Contact
Kevin Blomberg

DISCO Public Relations

media@csdisco.com

Investor Contact
Lee Robinson

DISCO Investor Relations

IR@csdisco.com

Articoli correlati

Vontier Schedules Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

Business Wire Business Wire -
RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vontier Corporation (NYSE: VNT) will issue its third quarter 2022 earnings release before the market opens on...
Continua a leggere

Columbus McKinnon Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 per Share

Business Wire Business Wire -
BUFFALO, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Columbus McKinnon Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCO), a leading designer and manufacturer of intelligent motion solutions for material handling,...
Continua a leggere

Sonder Holdings Inc. Announces President and CFO Sanjay Banker Will Join Board of Directors

Business Wire Business Wire -
Search process underway for new CFO Banker to transition to new role at the end of the year SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sonder...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Vontier Schedules Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

Business Wire