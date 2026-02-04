DISCO to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results On February 25, 2026

Conference Call Scheduled for February 25, 2026 at 7:30 a.m. CT

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CS Disco, Inc. (“DISCO”) (NYSE: LAW), a creator of industry-leading litigation technology, today announced that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 before market open on Wednesday, February 25, 2026.

The financial results and business highlights will be discussed on a conference call and webcast scheduled at 7:30 a.m. Central Time (8:30 a.m. Eastern Time) on Wednesday, February 25, 2026. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (888) 300-4030 from the United States or +1 (646) 970-1443 internationally, with conference ID 8394292. The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed from DISCO’s investor relations website at ir.csdisco.com.

Following the completion of the call until 10:59 p.m. Central Time (11:59 p.m. Eastern Time) on Wednesday, March 18, 2026, a telephone replay will be available by dialing (800) 770-2030 from the United States or +1 (609) 800-9909 internationally with conference ID 8394292. A webcast replay will also be available at ir.csdisco.com for 12 months.

About DISCO

DISCO (NYSE: LAW) provides comprehensive, innovative solutions for modern litigation. We create and service an intuitive, cloud-native platform at the forefront of litigation technology, backed by the partnership of expert professional services and support. Leveraging the latest in AI to help law firms and corporations achieve smarter outcomes faster, our scalable products and tools allow customers to simplify everyday tasks and tackle complex matters at every stage of litigation. Learn more at www.csdisco.com.

References to “DISCO,” the “Company,” “our” or “we” in this press release refer to CS Disco, Inc. and its subsidiaries on a consolidated basis.

Investor Contact

Aleksey Lakchakov

DISCO Investor Relations

IR@csdisco.com



Press Contact

Bill Roberts

DISCO Public Relations

media@csdisco.com