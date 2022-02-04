Home Business Wire DISCO to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on...
DISCO to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on February 24, 2022

Conference Call Scheduled for February 24, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. ET

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Legal technology leader CS Disco, Inc. (“DISCO”) (NYSE: LAW) today announced that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 after market close on Thursday, February 24, 2022.

The financial results and business highlights will be discussed on a conference call and webcast scheduled at 4:00 p.m. Central Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on Thursday, February 24, 2022. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (833) 989-2979 from the United States or +1 (236) 714-3974 internationally, with conference ID 9399144. The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed from DISCO’s investor relations website at ir.csdisco.com.

Following the completion of the call until 10:59 p.m. Central Time (11:59 p.m. Eastern Time) on Thursday, March 17, 2022, a telephone replay will be available by dialing (800) 585-8367 from the United States or +1 (416) 621-4642 internationally with conference ID 9399144. A webcast replay will also be available at ir.csdisco.com for 12 months.

About DISCO

DISCO (NYSE: LAW) provides a cloud-native, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution that simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. Our scalable, integrated solution enables legal departments to easily collect, process and review enterprise data that is relevant or potentially relevant to legal matters. For more information, visit www.csdisco.com.

Contacts

Press
Laura Wooster

DISCO Corporate Communications

media@csdisco.com

Investors
Lee Robinson

DISCO Investor Relations

IR@csdisco.com

