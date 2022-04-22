DISCO to Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 12, 2022

Conference Call Scheduled for May 12, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. ET

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Legal technology leader CS Disco, Inc. (“DISCO”) (NYSE: LAW) today announced that it will report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 after market close on Thursday, May 12, 2022.

The financial results and business highlights will be discussed on a conference call and webcast scheduled at 4:00 p.m. Central Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on Thursday, May 12, 2022. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (888) 550-5431 from the United States or +1 (646) 960-0807 internationally, with conference ID 8394292. The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed from DISCO’s investor relations website at ir.csdisco.com.

Following the completion of the call until 10:59 p.m. Central Time (11:59 p.m. Eastern Time) on Thursday, June 2, 2022, a telephone replay will be available by dialing (800) 770-2030 from the United States or +1 (647) 362-9199 internationally with conference ID 8394292. A webcast replay will also be available at ir.csdisco.com for 12 months.

