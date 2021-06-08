Disaster Recovery Journal to Host In-Person and Virtual Events This Fall

Agenda Released for DRJ Fall 2021: Resiliency in a Time of Rebuilding in Phoenix





ARNOLD, Mo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BCDR–For the first time ever, Disaster Recovery Journal will host two separate conferences this fall.

DRJ will return with its first in-person event since the COVID-19 pandemic – DRJ Fall 2021: Resiliency in a Time of Rebuilding – Sept. 19-22, 2021, at JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort in Phoenix. Three weeks later, DRJ will host “A Virtual Experience” for those who still face restrictions or choose not to travel. Attendees of the in-person event will have a free pass to the virtual conference, Oct. 11-14, 2021.

“We’ve seen a growing desire from speakers, attendees, and exhibitors to travel,” said Bob Arnold, DRJ president, “so we are returning to our regular in-person format this fall.”

DRJ’s 65th conference will feature four days of keynote and workshop sessions, breakout tracks, panel discussions, exhibit hall, and networking dedicated to business continuity, disaster recovery, risk management, and crisis management. The complete agenda was recently released.

“During the pandemic, many of our attendees have missed the conference atmosphere, extensive feedback opportunities, and in-depth conversations during coffee breaks, sessions, and networking events,” said Arnold. “Our in-person events drive those kinds of encounters, creating collaborations, building communities, and establishing life-long friendships. After 34 years in business, we like to think our conferences are the backbone of the business resilience industry. We’re excited to see everyone again.”

DRJ Fall 2021 in Phoenix can be a worthy personal investment for practitioners in all business continuity-related fields. It’s the perfect getaway after a year with so many distractions at work and home. Professionals can experience an invigorating mix of minds and cultures at the beautiful JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort in Phoenix while gaining new inspiration for a robust resiliency program.

As a bonus, all in-person attendees receive access to the virtual event with their paid in-person conference fee.

The second conference – DRJ Fall 2021: A Virtual Experience – will take place three weeks after the in-person event on Oct. 11-14. The online event will include plenty of new material with live keynote and town hall sessions, live panel discussions and workshops, speed networking events, and more than 45 on-demand breakout and solution track sessions.

About Disaster Recovery Journal

DRJ is the industry’s largest resource for business continuity, disaster recovery, crisis communication, and risk management, reaching a global network of more than 138,000 professionals. Offering weekly webinars, the latest industry news, resources, podcasts, an official mentoring program, a quarterly magazine, DRJ Academy, and two annual live conferences, DRJ is leading the way to keep professionals up-to-date and connected in an ever-changing world. Our mission is to give business continuity professionals the insight, information, and inspiration they need to make smarter decisions concerning the overall protection of their organization. Subscribe or follow us on social media today. For more information about Disaster Recovery Journal, visit www.drj.com.

