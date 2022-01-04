Diodes Incorporated to Present at the Needham Growth Conference on January 13

PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD), today announced Brett Whitmire, Chief Financial Officer; Emily Yang, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales and Marketing; and Gurmeet Dhaliwal, Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Marketing, are scheduled to participate at the 24th Annual Needham Growth Conference, which is being held as a virtual event. Management is scheduled to present at 3:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, January 13, 2022 and will be available throughout the day to host conference calls with investors participating in the conference.

Portfolio managers and analysts who would like to request a meeting with management should email conferences@needhamco.com or contact their Needham representative. A live video webcast and archived replay of the Company’s presentation may be accessed in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.diodes.com.

About Diodes Incorporated

Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD), a Standard and Poor’s SmallCap 600 and Russell 3000 Index company, delivers high-quality semiconductor products to the world’s leading companies in the consumer electronics, computing, communications, industrial, and automotive markets. We leverage our expanded product portfolio of discrete, analog, and mixed-signal products and leading-edge packaging technology to meet customers’ needs. Our broad range of application-specific solutions and solutions-focused sales, coupled with worldwide operations of 31 sites, including engineering, testing, manufacturing, and customer service, enables us to be a premier provider for high-volume, high-growth markets. For more information visit www.Diodes.com.

