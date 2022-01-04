Home Business Wire Diodes Incorporated to Present at the Needham Growth Conference on January 13
Diodes Incorporated to Present at the Needham Growth Conference on January 13

PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD), today announced Brett Whitmire, Chief Financial Officer; Emily Yang, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales and Marketing; and Gurmeet Dhaliwal, Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Marketing, are scheduled to participate at the 24th Annual Needham Growth Conference, which is being held as a virtual event. Management is scheduled to present at 3:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, January 13, 2022 and will be available throughout the day to host conference calls with investors participating in the conference.

Portfolio managers and analysts who would like to request a meeting with management should email conferences@needhamco.com or contact their Needham representative. A live video webcast and archived replay of the Company’s presentation may be accessed in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.diodes.com.

About Diodes Incorporated

Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD), a Standard and Poor’s SmallCap 600 and Russell 3000 Index company, delivers high-quality semiconductor products to the world’s leading companies in the consumer electronics, computing, communications, industrial, and automotive markets. We leverage our expanded product portfolio of discrete, analog, and mixed-signal products and leading-edge packaging technology to meet customers’ needs. Our broad range of application-specific solutions and solutions-focused sales, coupled with worldwide operations of 31 sites, including engineering, testing, manufacturing, and customer service, enables us to be a premier provider for high-volume, high-growth markets. For more information visit www.Diodes.com.

