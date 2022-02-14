digitalundivided’s BREAKTHROUGH in Partnership with JPMorgan Chase’s Advancing Black Pathways Launches in Dallas, Texas

The Business Intensive Offers Latina and Black Women Entrepreneurs Access to Grants, Coaching, and An Exclusive Live Session

NEWARK, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–digitalundivided, the leading non-profit leveraging the power of data, programs, and advocacy to catalyze economic growth for Latina and Black women entrepreneurs, is partnering with JPMorgan Chase’s Advancing Black Pathways, to launch the business intensive and grant program, BREAKTHROUGH in Dallas, Texas. After the success of the program in the Greater Los Angeles area last year, BREAKTHROUGH returns to support Latina and Black women entrepreneurs with innovative and tech-enabled companies in Dallas, Texas. Applications for this BREAKTHROUGH cohort are now open through Tuesday, February 22, 2022.

“Breakthrough Dallas is an exciting opportunity for Black female and Latina entrepreneurs to have access to business mentors who can help them chart a path to growth, prosperity and generational wealth. These mentors will help them develop their operating models, strengthen their financials, develop marketing strategies and connect to local resources,” said Terri Thomas, Chase Community Manager in Dallas. “This is exactly the type of collaboration our community needs.”

This year, BREAKTHROUGH aims to unite founders from the larger Dallas, TX area with disruptive digital capabilities and provide them with a $5,000 grant and access to a high-impact business intensive curated to accelerate their businesses beyond the five-figure revenue mark. The accelerated business program will support early-stage women of color entrepreneurs with revenue-generating businesses and help to propel their ventures to the next level. The selected cohort of Dallas-based founders will gain access to an exclusive session with Daymond John, Founder of FUBU and Star of Shark Tank.

“We’re proud to announce the return of BREAKTHROUGH with JPMorgan Chase’s Advancing Black Pathways in Dallas, Texas, one of the fastest-growing technology hubs in the United States,” said Lauren Maillian, CEO of digitalundivided. “Following the success of BREAKTHROUGH’s inaugural cohort in Los Angeles we are thrilled to collaborate to empower and connect entrepreneurs of color in different regions across the country.”

BREAKTHROUGH will select early-stage businesses with a minimum of $50,000 in annual revenue. It will provide founders with access to local resources and a comprehensive curriculum focused on supporting founders to develop growth marketing strategies, understand customer analytics, and identify types of startup funding. Additionally, the program emphasizes the critical importance of mentorship and community and creates a network of women entrepreneurs and mentors. “My biggest takeaway from the program is the importance of having a dynamic community of women to help you build,” said Talia Boone, Founder & CEO of Postal Petals and 2021 Los Angeles BREAKTHROUGH participant.

Eligibility Criteria

Identify as a Latina or Black woman

Have an established business in the Dallas, Texas area that has been registered for at least one year

Have majority ownership of an established business with demonstrated traction

Have technology component to their business (website or mobile app )

) Generate a minimum of $50,000 annual business revenue

About digitalundivided

Founded in 2012, digitalundivided is the leading non-profit leveraging our data, programs, and advocacy to catalyze economic growth for Latina and Black women entrepreneurs and innovators. Our goal is to create a greater world where all women of color own their work and worth. Our mission moves the entrepreneurial ecosystem forward, to increase funding, access and opportunities for women of color in business and innovation. Our work and advocacy laid the groundwork to empower generations to speak in profound ways about the realities, experiences, and disparities of entrepreneurship while defining actions for change.

We take a multipronged approach as an organization solving deeply rooted systemic issues. Our research outcomes sparked a global conversation to eliminate barriers in entrepreneurship. digitalundivided was the first to debut authoritative research on the state of Latina and Black women founders with the ProjectDiane Report. The legacy of ProjectDiane inspires our expanded research efforts, conducted by women of color and focused on women of color in entrepreneurship and the businesses they lead.

digitalundivided’s programs — START, BIG Pre-Accelerator, BREAKTHROUGH, Do You Fellowship, and the New C-Suite — mobilize community, best-in-class resources, advisory, and investment to support women of color founders at all stages of their entrepreneurial and funding journeys. digitalundivided’s work is based in the United States, but our impact on advancing inclusive innovation resonates globally. For more information, visit: www.digitalundivided.com and follow us on Twitter (@digundiv), Instagram, and Facebook (@digitalundivided).

