DigitalOwl Announces the Appointment of Jennifer Richards as Vice President, Life Insurance

NEW YORK & TEL AVIV, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DigitalOwl is pleased to announce that Jennifer “JR” Richards has joined the company as Vice President, Life Insurance. JR brings a wealth of experience as an underwriting leader at three of the largest companies in the industry: Principal Financial Group, New York Life, and MassMutual. Her notable accomplishments include playing a lead role in developing Tele-Underwriting, Principal’s Accelerated Underwriting Program, the use of Electronic Health Records, and standing up Principal National, a 49-state insurance company. Her most recent role as Chief Underwriter was with Bestow, an insurtech startup working to reinvent the sales and underwriting of life insurance.

As Vice President, Life Insurance, JR will lead DigitalOwl’s growth strategy in this sector, developing meaningful relationships with life insurance carriers, reinsurers and others in the industry by demonstrating how DigitalOwl’s Natural Language Processing (NLP) platform can elevate the underwriting role by significantly enhancing and accelerating the medical records review process.

“DigitalOwl’s meaningful medical record summaries are a great tool for underwriters focused on a highly accurate yet streamlined underwriting process. Further, the data locked inside of medical records is a goldmine for carriers looking to increase their level of automation and speed to decision. I’m looking forward to working with the DigitalOwl team to bring this innovative product to my friends throughout the industry,” said JR.

Commenting on this appointment, Sean Allen, SVP Sales and Marketing, said, “We are pleased to welcome a proven change agent in life underwriting to our growing team. As DigitalOwl looks to drive exponential growth within the life underwriting market, we are excited to tap into JR’s expertise to help transfer tangible value to our clients in the life insurance industry, an industry that is ripe for transformation.”

Currently, JR is a member of Association of Home Office Underwriters (AHOU) and on the planning committee for the Society of Actuaries’ (SOA) Underwriting Issues and Innovation Seminar.

About DigitalOwl

DigitalOwl offers an innovative technology solution for analyzing and summarizing medical records for the insurance industry. The company has introduced the first and only machine learning platform that interprets medical records and assists underwriters and claim adjusters in their work. A deep understanding of the medical text creates a focused set of medical data points in a robust, meaningfully summarized format. Data is arranged chronologically, allowing the user to search and filter the information by medical condition, date, body system, and more. The complete history is contained within a few pages rather than hundreds, allowing clients to speed up their medical records review process and free up their talented resources to focus more time on critical activities. For more information about DigitalOwl, visit www.digitalowl.com

