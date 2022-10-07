DigitalOcean Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DOCN), the cloud for developers, startups and SMBs, today announced that it will publish financial results for the third quarter 2022 following the close of U.S. financial markets on Monday, November 7, 2022. The earnings release, webcast link and any accompanying materials will be posted to the DigitalOcean investor relations website at http://investors.digitalocean.com.

The company will also hold a conference call on the same day at 4:30 PM ET to discuss its financial results and financial outlook with the investment community. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (888) 330-3637 with conference ID 7741047.

Following the completion of the call, a telephonic replay will be available through November 14, 2022, by dialing (800) 770-2030 with conference ID 7741047.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean simplifies cloud computing so developers and businesses can spend more time building software that changes the world. With its mission-critical infrastructure and fully managed offerings, DigitalOcean helps developers, startups and small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) rapidly build, deploy and scale applications to accelerate innovation and increase productivity and agility. DigitalOcean combines the power of simplicity, community, open source and customer support so customers can spend less time managing their infrastructure and more time building innovative applications that drive business growth.

