DigitalOcean Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Revenue Increased 37% Year-over-Year

Improving Profitability Drives 15% Free Cash Flow Margin

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DOCN), the cloud for developers, startups and SMBs, today announced results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

“I’m proud that we delivered top-line acceleration combined with significant operating margin and free cash flow leverage in the third quarter, despite the difficult operating environment due to global macro challenges,” said Yancey Spruill, CEO of DigitalOcean. “In addition, we made a significant investment to expand our addressable market with the acquisition of Cloudways. We will continue to leverage our capabilities to provide exceptional value to support the growth of SMBs. We are committed to delivering durable 30% growth with increasing profitability and cash flow.”

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights:

Revenue was $152.1 million, an increase of 37% year-over-year and included a $4.1 million net revenue contribution from Cloudways, and revenue growth was 33% on a standalone basis.

Annual Run-Rate Revenue (ARR) ended the quarter at $640.6 million, representing 41% year-over-year growth.

Gross profit of $97.6 million or 64% of revenue, an increase of 300 basis points year-over-year, and adjusted gross profit of $121.5 million or 80% of revenue.

Income from operations was $9.4 million and operating margin was 6%.

Non-GAAP income from operations was $39.7 million and non-GAAP operating margin was 26%.

Net income per share was $0.10 and non-GAAP diluted net income per share was $0.38.

Free cash flow was $22.4 million as compared to $13.5 million during Q3’21.

Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities was $825 million as of September 30, 2022.

Third Quarter 2022 Operational Highlights:

Acquired Cloudways, a rapidly growing managed hosting provider, for $350 million.

provider, for $350 million. Net Dollar Retention Rate (NDR) improved 600 basis points versus the prior quarter to 118%.

Average Revenue Per Customer (ARPU) was $79.22, an increase of 28% from the third quarter of 2021.

Customers spending more than $50 per month grew 50% year-over-year to 142,000, which was an increase of 37,000 from the prior quarter. DigitalOcean added 17,000 and Cloudways contributed 20,000 in the period.

The company repurchased approximately 1.1 million shares in the quarter, which completes its share repurchase programs.

Financial Outlook:

Based on information available as of November 7, 2022, for the fourth quarter of 2022 we expect:

Total revenue of $160 to $162 million.

Non-GAAP operating margin of 16%.

Non-GAAP diluted net income per share of $0.18 to $0.19.

Fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding of approximately 114 to 115 million shares.

For the full year 2022, we expect:

Total revenue of $573 to $575 million.

Non-GAAP operating margin of 17%.

Free cash flow in the range of 10% to 11% of revenue.

Non-GAAP diluted net income per share of $0.79 to $0.80.

Fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding of approximately 116 to 117 million shares.

A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, expenses that may be incurred in the future. For example, stock-based compensation expense-related charges are impacted by the timing of employee stock transactions, the future fair market value of our common stock, and our future hiring and retention needs, all of which are difficult to predict and subject to constant change. Accordingly, a reconciliation is not available without unreasonable effort and we are unable to assess the probable significance of the unavailable information, although it is important to note that these factors could be material to our results computed in accordance with GAAP.

Conference Call Information:

DigitalOcean will host a conference call today, November 7, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. ET to review its results. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (888) 330-3637 with conference ID 7741047. A live webcast and replay of the conference call can be accessed from the DigitalOcean investor relations website at http://investors.digitalocean.com.

Following the completion of the call, a telephonic replay will be available through November 14, 2022, by dialing (800) 770-2030 conference ID 7741047.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean simplifies cloud computing so builders can spend more time creating software that changes the world. With its mission-critical infrastructure and fully managed offerings, DigitalOcean helps developers, startups and small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) rapidly build, deploy and scale applications to accelerate innovation and increase productivity and agility. DigitalOcean combines the power of simplicity, community, open source and customer support so customers can spend less time managing their infrastructure and more time building innovative applications that drive business growth.

Forward‑Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding our performance, including but not limited to statements in the section titled “Financial Outlook.” The forward-looking statements contained in this release and the accompanying earnings call referenced in this release are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to be materially different from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors include, but are not limited to: (1) our recent growth may not be indicative of our future growth; (2) our history of operating losses; (3) our limited operating history; (4) our ability to attract and retain customers and/or expand usage of our platform by such customers; (5) breaches in our security measures allowing unauthorized access to our platform, our data, or our customers’ data; (6) our ability to release updates and new features to our platform and adapt and respond effectively to rapidly changing technology or customer needs; (7) the competitive markets in which we participate; (8) the rapidly evolving laws and industry standards that relate to privacy, data security, liability for service providers regarding the activities of customers, and access to the internet; (9) risks associated with successfully managing our growth; (10) our ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, including Cloudways, and achieve expected synergies and benefits; and (11) general market, political, economic, and business conditions.

Further information on these and additional risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those included in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements contained in this release are included under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the SEC on February 25, 2022, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, filed with the SEC on November 7, 2022, and other filings and reports we make with the SEC from time to time.

We operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all risks and uncertainties that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements contained in this release. The results, events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur. The forward-looking statements made in this release relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. We assume no obligation to, and do not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP, we provide investors with non-GAAP financial measures including: (i) adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross margin; (ii) non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP operating margin; (iii) non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted net income per share; and (iv) free cash flow and free cash flow margin. These measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only, have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. In particular, free cash flow is not a substitute for cash used in operating activities. Additionally, the utility of free cash flow as a measure of our financial performance and liquidity is further limited as it does not represent the total increase or decrease in our cash balance for a given period. Our calculations of each of these measures may differ from the calculations of measures with the same or similar titles by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited. Because of these limitations, when evaluating our performance, you should consider each of these non-GAAP financial measures alongside other financial performance measures, including the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP and our other GAAP results. A reconciliation of each of our non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is set forth in the tables in the section “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Data.”

Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin

We believe adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross margin, when taken together with our GAAP financial results, provides a meaningful assessment of our performance, and is useful for the preparation of our annual operating budget and quarterly forecasts.

We define adjusted gross profit as gross profit exclusive of stock-based compensation, amortization of capitalized internal-use software development costs and depreciation of our data center equipment included within Cost of revenue. We exclude stock-based compensation, which is a non-cash item, because we do not consider it indicative of our core operating performance. We exclude depreciation and amortization, which primarily relates to our investments in our data center servers that are long lived assets with an economic life of five years, because it may not reflect our current or future cash spending levels to support our business. While we intend to spend a significant amount on capital expenditures on an absolute basis in the coming years, our capital expenditures as a percentage of revenue has declined significantly and will continue to decline. We define adjusted gross margin as a percentage of adjusted gross profit to revenue.

Non-GAAP Income from Operations and Non-GAAP Operating Margin

We define non-GAAP income from operations as (Loss) income from operations, excluding stock-based compensation, acquisition related compensation, amortization of acquired intangibles, acquisition and integration related costs, loss on sublease, asset impairment, restructuring and severance, and other unusual or non-recurring transactions as they occur. We define non-GAAP operating margin as non-GAAP income from operations as a percentage of revenue. We use non-GAAP income from operations to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends and to develop short-term and long-term operating plans. We believe that non-GAAP income from operations facilitates comparison of our operating performance on a consistent basis between periods, and when viewed in combination with our results prepared in accordance with GAAP, helps provide a broader picture of factors and trends affecting our results of operations.

Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Diluted Net Income Per Share

We define non-GAAP net income (loss) as Net loss attributable to common stockholders, excluding stock-based compensation, acquisition related compensation, amortization of acquired intangibles, acquisition and integration related costs, release of VAT reserve, loss on sublease, loss on extinguishment of debt, asset impairment, restructuring and severance expense, revaluation of warrants, and other unusual or non-recurring transactions as they occur. We define non-GAAP diluted net income per share as non-GAAP net income divided by the weighted-average shares including the dilutive effects of our convertible preferred stock, warrants, stock options, RSUs, PRSUs, ESPP and Convertible Notes.

We believe non-GAAP net income per share provides our management and investors consistency and comparability with our past financial performance and facilitates period-to-period comparisons of operations, as this metric generally eliminates the effects of unusual or non-recurring items from period to period for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance.

Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Margin

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as Net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment, capitalized internal-use software costs and purchase of intangible assets. Free cash flow margin is calculated as free cash flow divided by total revenue. We believe that free cash flow and free cash flow margin are useful indicators of liquidity that provide information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated from our core operations that, after the purchases of property and equipment, can be used for strategic initiatives, including investing in our business and selectively pursuing acquisitions and strategic investments. We further believe that historical and future trends in free cash flow and free cash flow margin, even if negative, provide useful information about the amount of Net cash provided by operating activities that is available (or not available) to be used for strategic initiatives. For example, if free cash flow is negative, we may need to access cash reserves or other sources of capital to invest in strategic initiatives. One limitation of free cash flow and free cash flow margin is that they do not reflect our future contractual commitments. Additionally, free cash flow does not represent the total increase or decrease in our cash balance for a given period.

Key Business Metrics:

We utilize the key metrics set forth below to help us evaluate our business and growth, identify trends, formulate financial projections and make strategic decisions.

Customers

We define customers paying more than $50 per month as customers having generated an invoice of greater than $50 for that period.

ARPU

We calculate ARPU on a monthly basis as our total revenue in that period divided by the number of customers determined as of the last day of that period. For a quarterly or annual period, ARPU is determined as the weighted average monthly ARPU over such three or 12-month period.

ARR

We calculate ARR at a point in time by multiplying the latest monthly period’s revenue by 12.

Net Dollar Retention Rate

We calculate net dollar retention rate monthly by starting with the revenue from the cohort of all customers during the corresponding month 12 months prior, or the Prior Period Revenue. We then calculate the revenue from these same customers as of the current month, or the Current Period Revenue, including any expansion and net of any contraction or attrition from these customers over the last 12 months. The calculation also includes revenue from customers that generated revenue before, but not in, the corresponding month 12 months prior, but subsequently generated revenue in the current month and are therefore reflected in the Current Period Revenue. We include this group of re-engaged customers in this calculation because our customers frequently use our platform for projects that stop and start over time. We then divide the total Current Period Revenue by the total Prior Period Revenue to arrive at the net dollar retention rate for the relevant month. For a quarterly or annual period, the net dollar retention rate is determined as the average monthly net dollar retention rates over such three or 12-month period.

DIGITALOCEAN HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share amounts) (unaudited) September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 24,115 $ 1,713,387 Marketable securities 800,539 — Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $6,402 and $4,212, respectively 52,425 39,619 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 31,277 17,050 Total current assets 908,356 1,770,056 Property and equipment, net 270,985 249,643 Restricted cash 1,935 2,038 Goodwill 315,161 32,170 Intangible assets, net 122,543 42,915 Deferred tax assets 82 88 Other assets 4,625 4,085 Total assets $ 1,623,687 $ 2,100,995 Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 11,762 $ 12,657 Accrued other expenses 36,645 31,907 Deferred revenue 5,476 4,826 Other current liabilities 44,925 8,849 Total current liabilities 98,808 58,239 Deferred tax liabilities 22,107 421 Long-term debt 1,468,393 1,462,676 Other long-term liabilities 4,162 1,462 Total liabilities 1,593,470 1,522,798 Commitments and Contingencies Preferred stock ($0.000025 par value per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021) — — Common stock ($0.000025 par value per share; 750,000,000 shares authorized; 96,229,736 and 109,175,863 issued; and 96,229,736 and 107,207,635 outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively) 2 2 Treasury stock, at cost (0 shares at September 30, 2022 and 1,968,228 at December 31, 2021) — (4,598 ) Additional paid-in capital 235,278 769,705 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,308 ) (374 ) Accumulated deficit (200,755 ) (186,538 ) Total stockholders’ equity 30,217 578,197 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,623,687 $ 2,100,995

DIGITALOCEAN HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 152,115 $ 111,428 $ 413,324 $ 308,899 Cost of revenue 54,536 43,506 148,539 126,195 Gross profit 97,579 67,922 264,785 182,704 Operating expenses: Research and development 30,243 29,927 104,440 79,450 Sales and marketing 19,097 13,312 56,360 35,545 General and administrative 38,847 26,354 115,109 68,756 Total operating expenses 88,187 69,593 275,909 183,751 Income (loss) from operations 9,392 (1,671 ) (11,124 ) (1,047 ) Other (income) expense: Interest expense 2,127 186 6,281 2,675 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — 407 3,435 Other (income) expense, net (3,274 ) 140 (6,206 ) (157 ) Other (income) expense (1,147 ) 326 482 5,953 Income (loss) before income taxes 10,539 (1,997 ) (11,606 ) (7,000 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 442 (145 ) 2,611 378 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 10,097 $ (1,852 ) $ (14,217 ) $ (7,378 ) Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.10 $ (0.02 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.08 ) Weighted average shares used to compute basic net income (loss) per share 96,559 107,955 102,134 88,265 Weighted average shares used to compute diluted net income (loss) per share 104,931 107,955 102,134 88,265

DIGITALOCEAN HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited) Nine Months Ended



September 30, 2022 2021 Operating activities Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (14,217 ) $ (7,378 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 73,900 64,922 Stock-based compensation 77,758 37,380 Bad debt expense 12,217 6,055 Loss on extinguishment of debt 407 3,435 Net accretion of discounts and amortization of premiums on investments (3,099 ) — Release of VAT reserve — 3,188 Non-cash interest expense 5,898 386 Loss on impairment 144 212 Revaluation of warrants — (556 ) Deferred income taxes 247 — Other 2,396 477 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisition: Accounts receivable (20,270 ) (14,462 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (4,580 ) (134 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (5,771 ) 4,001 Deferred revenue (364 ) 263 Other assets and liabilities 5,342 2,587 Net cash provided by operating activities 130,008 100,376 Investing activities Capital expenditures – property and equipment (77,717 ) (66,480 ) Capital expenditures – internal-use software development (6,593 ) (4,297 ) Purchase of intangible assets (4,915 ) (5,636 ) Cash paid for acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (305,163 ) (5,000 ) Cash paid for asset acquisitions (5,400 ) — Purchase of available-for-sale securities (1,379,277 ) — Sales of available-for-sale securities 19,992 — Maturities of available-for-sale securities 558,371 — Purchased interest on available-for-sale securities (1,556 ) — Proceeds from interest on available-for-sale securities 1,549 — Proceeds from sale of equipment 967 209 Net cash used in investing activities (1,199,742 ) (81,204 ) Financing activities Repayment of notes payable — (33,214 ) Repayment of term loan — (166,813 ) Repayment of borrowings under revolving credit facility — (63,200 ) Payment of debt issuance costs (1,520 ) — Proceeds related to the issuance of common stock under equity incentive plan 10,352 13,145 Proceeds from the issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan 5,245 — Employee payroll taxes paid related to net settlement of equity awards (24,618 ) (2,777 ) Proceeds from initial public offering, net of underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering costs — 723,126 Repurchase and retirement of common stock (600,000 ) — Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (610,541 ) 470,267 (Decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,680,275 ) 489,439 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash – beginning of period 1,715,425 102,537 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash – end of period $ 35,150 $ 591,976

DIGITALOCEAN HOLDINGS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP DATA (unaudited) Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (In thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Gross profit $ 97,579 $ 67,922 $ 264,785 $ 182,704 Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 23,442 20,838 68,278 60,105 Stock-based compensation 492 196 1,405 797 Adjusted gross profit $ 121,513 $ 88,956 $ 334,468 $ 243,606 Gross margin 64 % 61 % 64 % 59 % Adjusted gross margin 80 % 80 % 81 % 79 %

Contacts

Investor

Rob Bradley



investors@digitalocean.com

Media

Spencer Anopol



press@digitalocean.com

