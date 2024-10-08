DigitalOcean Announces Date of Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DOCN), the simplest scalable cloud, announced today that it will report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024 before the market opens on Monday, November 4, 2024.





The company will also hold a conference call on the same day at 8:00 a.m. (ET) / 5:00 a.m. (PT) to discuss its financial results and financial outlook with the investment community. Investors and analysts can pre-register for the webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/240964588. The earnings release, webcast link and any accompanying materials will be posted to the DigitalOcean investor relations website at http://investors.digitalocean.com. A live webcast and replay of the conference call will be accessible from the DigitalOcean investor relations website.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean simplifies cloud computing so businesses can spend more time creating software that changes the world. With its mission-critical infrastructure and fully managed offerings, DigitalOcean helps developers at startups and growing digital businesses rapidly build, deploy and scale, whether creating a digital presence or building digital products. DigitalOcean combines the power of simplicity, security, community and customer support so customers can spend less time managing their infrastructure and more time building innovative applications that drive business growth. For more information, visit digitalocean.com.

Contacts

Investors

Melanie Strate



investors@digitalocean.com

Media



Dan Jensen



press@digitalocean.com