DigitalBridge to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in September 2021

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (“DigitalBridge” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DBRG) today announced executives from DigitalBridge will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

September 9-10: 2021 Deutsche Bank Technology Conference

The company will be holding investor meetings with Marc Ganzi, President and CEO, Jacky Wu, Executive Vice President and CFO and Severin White, Head of Investor Relations, DigitalBridge.

September 13-15: 2021 Bank of America Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference

Marc Ganzi, President and CEO of DigitalBridge, will be speaking at 3:15p ET on September 14, 2021. Additionally, the Company will be holding meetings with investors during the conference.

The keynote webcast will be broadcast over the Internet and can be accessed on the Shareholders section of the Company’s website at ir.digitalbridge.com/events

September 20: 2021 Bank of America Global Real Estate Conference

Bank of America will be holding investor meetings with Jacky Wu, Executive Vice President and CFO and Severin White, Head of Investor Relations, DigitalBridge.

September 21-23, 2021: Goldman Sachs 30th Annual Communacopia Conference

Marc Ganzi, President and CEO of DigitalBridge, will be speaking at 2:05p ET on September 22, 2021. Additionally, the Company will be holding 1×1 meetings with investors during the conference.

The keynote webcast will be broadcast over the Internet and can be accessed on the Shareholders section of the Company’s website at ir.digitalbridge.com/events

About DigitalBridge

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global digital infrastructure REIT. With a heritage of over 25 years of investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, DigitalBridge manages a $35 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders. DigitalBridge is headquartered in Boca Raton with key offices in Los Angeles, New York, London, and Singapore. To learn more, visit www.digitalbridge.com.

Cautionary Statement regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” or “potential” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases which are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and which do not relate solely to historical matters. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, and may cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Factors that might cause such a difference include, without limitation, whether the Company will complete the acquisition of PCCW DC within the time frame anticipated or at all, whether the Company will realize any of the anticipated benefits from the acquisition, the Company’s ability to continue to execute its digital transformation and other risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, and its other reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations, but they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions investors not to unduly rely on any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company is under no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release, nor to conform prior statements to actual results or revised expectations, and the Company does not intend to do so.

