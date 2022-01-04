DigitalBridge to Participate in Upcoming Investor and Industry Media Conferences in January 2022

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (“DigitalBridge” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DBRG) today announced that executives from the Company will participate in the following upcoming investor and media conferences:





January 4 – 5: Raymond James Deer Valley Summit

Marc Ganzi, President and CEO of DigitalBridge, and Severin White, Head of Public Investor Relations, will be participating at the conference and holding investor meetings.

January 4 – 7: Citi AppsEconomy Conference

Marc Ganzi, President and CEO of DigitalBridge, will be speaking at 12:00 pm ET on Friday, January 7, 2022. The presentation webcast will be broadcast over the Internet and can be accessed on the Shareholders section of the Company’s website at ir.digitalbridge.com/events .

. The Company will be conducting virtual meetings with investors at the conference.

January 16-19: PTC 2022 Reunite.Rethink.Renew.

DigitalBridge company and portfolio executives will be participating in the following sessions:

Monday, January 17

Marc Ganzi, President and CEO of DigitalBridge, will be delivering inaugural keynote REUNITE. RETHINK. RENEW. – The Edge is Where all Converges at 9:00 am HT.

Giuliano Di Vitantonio, Incoming CEO AtlasEdge, will be speaking at panel discussion Data Centers, Connectivity, Edge at 3:30 pm HT.

Tuesday, January 18

Raul Martynek, CEO, DataBank, will be speaking at panel discussion Cloud at the Edge at 8:30 am HT.

at the Edge at 8:30 am HT. Steve Smith, CEO of Zayo, will be speaking at panel discussion Communications Infrastructure Strategic and Investment Perspectives at 2:00 pm HT.

Peter Hopper, Managing Director, DigitalBridge, and Raul Martynek, CEO, DataBank, will be speaking at panel discussion Data Center Operating and Investment Perspectives at 3:45pm HT.

To attend the conference and listen to DigitalBridge’s keynote remarks please register on the event’s website link here.

January 31- February 2: Metro Connect USA 2022

DigitalBridge company and portfolio executives will be participating in the following sessions:

Tuesday, February 1

Marc Ganzi, President and CEO of DigitalBridge, and Mike Finley, CEO of Boingo Wireless, will be delivering inaugural keynote at 9:00 am ET.

Andres Irlando, President of Zayo, will be speaking at CEO panel discussion: Building for Sky-Rocketing Demands at 11:00 am ET.

Wednesday, February 2

Steve Smith, CEO of Zayo, will be delivering keynote at 9:00 am ET.

To attend the conference and listen to DigitalBridge’s keynote remarks please register on the event’s website link here.

About DigitalBridge

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global digital infrastructure REIT. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $40 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders. Headquartered in Boca Raton, DigitalBridge has key offices in Los Angeles, New York, London, and Singapore.

Contacts

Investors:



Severin White



Managing Director, Head of Public Investor Relations



(212) 547-2777



severin.white@digitalbridge.com

Media:



Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher



Jon Keehner / Aura Reinhard



(212) 355-4449



dbrg-jf@joelefrank.com