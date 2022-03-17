Home Business Wire DigitalBridge to Participate in Upcoming Industry Conferences March – April 2022
Business Wire

DigitalBridge to Participate in Upcoming Industry Conferences March – April 2022

di Business Wire

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (“DigitalBridge” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DBRG) today announced that senior executives from the Company will participate in the following upcoming industry conferences:

March 29: 10th Annual South Wireless Summit, Nashville, TN

  • Jacky Wu, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will be delivering a keynote address on March 29, 2022, at 9:05 am ET.

April 7: NYU Schack Institute of Real Estate 26th Annual REIT Symposium, New York, NY

  • Marc Ganzi, President and CEO will participate in a panel discussion regarding digital infrastructure REITs on April 7, 2022, at 3:20pm ET.

April 25-27: DataCloud Global Congress 2022, Monaco

  • Jon Mauck, Senior Managing Director and Chris Moon, Managing Director, Credit will be participating in industry panel discussions on April 25th and 26th. Further details are available here.

About DigitalBridge

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global digital infrastructure REIT. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $45 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders. Headquartered in Boca Raton, DigitalBridge has key offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, and Singapore. For more information, visit: www.digitalbridge.com.

Contacts

Investors:

Severin White

Managing Director, Head of Public Investor Relations

(212) 547-2777

severin.white@digitalbridge.com

Media:

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

Jon Keehner / Aura Reinhard

(212) 355-4449

dbrg-jf@joelefrank.com

Articoli correlati

Levels Introduces Metabolic Health Panel Testing to Support Mission of Overall Health Monitoring

Business Wire Business Wire -
Leader in Metabolic Health Category Continues to Innovate a Personalized Approach to Optimal Diet Discovery Through In-Home Data Sampling NEW...
Continua a leggere

Buyk Ceases Operations

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Buyk, the real-time retail grocery delivery service that launched in New York City and Chicago in 2021,...
Continua a leggere

Elon GOAT Token Announces Establishment of All-Star Advisory Panel

Business Wire Business Wire -
Jeff Hoffman Joins the Crypto Community At $EGT PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$EGT #claimyourgoat--Today, Elon GOAT Token ($EGT) announces the formation and selection...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Levels Introduces Metabolic Health Panel Testing to Support Mission of Overall Health Monitoring

Business Wire