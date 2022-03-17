DigitalBridge to Participate in Upcoming Industry Conferences March – April 2022

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (“DigitalBridge” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DBRG) today announced that senior executives from the Company will participate in the following upcoming industry conferences:

March 29: 10th Annual South Wireless Summit, Nashville, TN

Jacky Wu, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will be delivering a keynote address on March 29, 2022, at 9:05 am ET.

April 7: NYU Schack Institute of Real Estate 26th Annual REIT Symposium, New York, NY

Marc Ganzi, President and CEO will participate in a panel discussion regarding digital infrastructure REITs on April 7, 2022, at 3:20pm ET.

April 25-27: DataCloud Global Congress 2022, Monaco

Jon Mauck, Senior Managing Director and Chris Moon, Managing Director, Credit will be participating in industry panel discussions on April 25th and 26th. Further details are available here.

About DigitalBridge

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global digital infrastructure REIT. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $45 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders. Headquartered in Boca Raton, DigitalBridge has key offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, and Singapore. For more information, visit: www.digitalbridge.com.

