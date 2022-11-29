<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
DigitalBridge to Participate in Upcoming Industry Conferences in December 2022

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (“DigitalBridge” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DBRG) today announced that senior executives from the Company will participate in the following upcoming investor and industry conferences:

December 1: Capacity Asia 2022 – Singapore

  • Wilson Chung, Principal of DigitalBridge, will be participating the Fireside Chat, “What’s the five-year outlook for network investment?” on December 1, 2022 at 12:45pm SGT.

To attend the conference, please register on the event’s website here.

December 7: GSMA Tower & Fibre Webinar

  • Warren Roll, Managing Director at DigitalBridge will be speaking at 11:00 am at 4:00 pm UK / 5:00pm CET.

To attend the conference, please register on the event’s website here.

About DigitalBridge

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global digital infrastructure firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $50 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders. Headquartered in Boca Raton, DigitalBridge has key offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Luxembourg and Singapore. For more information, visit: www.digitalbridge.com.

Contacts

Investors:

Severin White

Managing Director, Head of Public Investor Relations

(212) 547-2777

severin.white@digitalbridge.com

Media:

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

Jon Keehner / Aura Reinhard

(212) 355-4449

dbrg-jf@joelefrank.com

