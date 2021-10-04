DigitalBridge Appoints Peter Hopper as Managing Director

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) (“DigitalBridge” or the “Company”) today announced the appointment of Peter Hopper as Managing Director, DigitalBridge Investment Management.

Mr. Hopper brings more than two decades of dealmaking and transaction experience in digital infrastructure to DigitalBridge. He previously co-founded and served as CEO of DH Capital, an industry-focused investment bank that provides capital placement, mergers and acquisition and direct investment services for growing internet infrastructure and SaaS businesses across the digital ecosystem.

In this new role, he will work alongside the existing investment team with a focus on strategic assets in the data center and fiber segments of digital infrastructure, as well as lend his expertise to provide ongoing support for the Company’s existing investments in the space.

“I am pleased to welcome a talented professional of Peter’s caliber to the DigitalBridge team,” said Marc Ganzi, President and Chief Executive Officer of DigitalBridge. “Having worked with Peter for the last two decades, I can say with great certainty he is one of the most experienced dealmakers in the digital infrastructure environment today; he will be an incredible addition to our industry-leading family as we execute our fully digital strategy.”

“I have admired the DigitalBridge team and their long-term vision and history of execution creating the leading investment platform in digital infrastructure,” said Mr. Hopper. “I am thrilled to join Marc and the exceptional team at DigitalBridge at such an exciting time as the Company completes its digital rotation and look forward to leveraging my experience and network to identify new opportunities.”

About Peter Hopper

Mr. Hopper has more than 20 years of experience assisting growing businesses in the digital infrastructure ecosystem. He most recently served as a Partner at Abry Partners, a Boston-based private equity firm, where he focused on investments in the data center industry. Previously, Mr. Hopper co-founded and served as CEO of internet infrastructure-focused boutique investment bank DH Capital from 2001 until 2020. Since its founding in 2001, DH has completed over 190 M&A transactions totaling more than $30 billion in value for clients. Prior to founding DH Capital, Mr. Hopper founded and served as President and CEO of DURO Communications, one of the largest privately held ISP/CLECs in the U.S., where he oversaw the completion of nearly 50 acquisitions. Before launching DURO, he led New Business Development for Helicon Cable, where he directed the company’s ISP, paging and private carrier businesses and oversaw the launch of Helicon’s cable modem service. Peter holds a B.S. in Finance from Lehigh University.

About DigitalBridge

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global digital infrastructure REIT. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $35 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders. Headquartered in Boca Raton, DigitalBridge has key offices in Los Angeles, New York, London, and Singapore.

Cautionary Statement regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” or “potential” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases which are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and which do not relate solely to historical matters. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, and may cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Factors that might cause such a difference include, without limitation, the timing and pace of the Company’s digital transformation, including the Company’s ability to rotate the balance sheet and redeploy capital into digital infrastructure, whether the Company will realize any of the anticipated benefits of such transformation, and other risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in DigitalBridge’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021, and its other reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). All forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations, but they are not guarantees of future performance. DigitalBridge cautions investors not to unduly rely on any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. DigitalBridge is under no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release, nor to conform prior statements to actual results or revised expectations, and DigitalBridge does not intend to do so.

