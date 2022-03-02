DigitalBridge Appoints Jonathan S. Adelstein as Head of Global Policy and Public Investment

Adelstein Brings Decades of Digital Infrastructure Policy Expertise to DigitalBridge’s Investment Team

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) (“DigitalBridge”) today announced the appointment of Jonathan S. Adelstein as Managing Director and Head of Global Policy and Public Investment.

Mr. Adelstein brings 35 years of national public leadership to DigitalBridge, including 24 years of dedicated telecom expertise. He joins DigitalBridge from the Wireless Infrastructure Association (WIA), the principal organization representing companies that build, design, own and manage telecommunications infrastructure around the world, where he has served as the President and CEO since 2012. Mr. Adelstein will join DigitalBridge on a full-time basis beginning June 1, 2022.

In his new role, Mr. Adelstein will provide strategic insights into digital infrastructure policy on a global basis, advise DigitalBridge on opportunities and risks across its portfolio of companies, support the firm’s investment evaluation and diligence processes, and represent its interests before policymakers. In addition to contributing to DigitalBridge’s existing depth as a valuable partner to its operating companies, Mr. Adelstein will leverage his extensive experience to advance infrastructure development in underserved areas, promoting DigitalBridge’s vision to build a sustainable future by expanding digital connectivity.

“We are excited to welcome Jonathan and strengthen the DigitalBridge leadership team with the addition of a nationally recognized leader in digital infrastructure policy,” said Marc Ganzi, President and CEO of DigitalBridge. “Jonathan’s unmatched knowledge of the fast-moving regulatory environment, both in the U.S. and globally, will add depth to DigitalBridge and inform our work on existing and prospective investments. As we continue expanding our footprint and pursuing exciting opportunities in digital infrastructure, we will benefit from his experience as we deliver superior value for our investors and stakeholders.”

Prior to his role at WIA, Mr. Adelstein served as Commissioner of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) from 2002 to 2009. He was twice nominated for this role by President George W. Bush and confirmed by the U.S. Senate. At the FCC, he achieved bipartisan progress on broadband expansion, including presiding over the then-largest wireless auction in U.S. history, pioneering innovative shared spectrum policy, and improving access to the Internet for all communities. In 2009, following his service on the FCC, Mr. Adelstein was nominated by President Barack Obama and confirmed by the Senate to head the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Utilities Service, where he oversaw a $60 billion loan portfolio of rural electric, water, and telecommunications infrastructure loans, as well as spearheaded the investment of over $3 billion in grants and loans to expand rural telecommunications networks under the Recovery Act.

“DigitalBridge is a global leader in digital infrastructure, and I am excited to contribute to its continued growth and success,” said Mr. Adelstein. “I look forward to working closely with Marc and the entire team to promote investments and strong policies that close the digital divide for communities around the world, while leveraging my knowledge and experience to seize opportunities and mitigate risks in increasingly dynamic policy environments.”

About Jonathan S. Adelstein

Jonathan S. Adelstein is the President & CEO of Wireless Infrastructure Association (WIA). Accomplishments during his tenure include winning the inclusion of wireless technology in the recently enacted $65 billion broadband infrastructure plan, the addition of over 100 new members to the association, record participation at WIA’s annual wireless infrastructure show, the formation of a new association in Europe and the launch of a new nationwide training initiative. Prior to joining WIA, Mr. Adelstein served as Administrator of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Utilities Service from 2009 to 2012, overseeing a $60 billion portfolio of infrastructure loans and implementing a $7 billion strategic investment in rural broadband and water infrastructure. Mr. Adelstein also served on the White House National Science and Technology Council and the White House Business Council during the Obama administration. He served as Commissioner of the Federal Communications Commission from 2002 to 2009 and achieved bipartisan progress on a wide range of issues including spectrum policy. Earlier in his career, Mr. Adelstein held several legislative staff positions in the U.S. Senate over 15 years, culminating in his role as a senior policy advisor to the Senate Majority Leader. Mr. Adelstein received an M.A. in History and a B.A. in Political Science from Stanford University.

About DigitalBridge

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global digital infrastructure REIT. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $45 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders. Headquartered in Boca Raton, DigitalBridge has key offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, and Singapore. For more information, visit: www.digitalbridge.com

