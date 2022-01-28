Home Business Wire DigitalBridge Announces Fourth Quarter & Full-Year 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call...
DigitalBridge Announces Fourth Quarter & Full-Year 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) today announced it will release Fourth Quarter & Full-Year 2021 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24, 2022. The Company will conduct an earnings presentation and conference call to discuss the results the same day at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The earnings presentation will be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed on the Shareholders section of the Company’s website at ir.digitalbridge.com/events. A webcast of the presentation and conference call will be available on the Company’s website. To participate in the event by telephone, please dial (877) 407-4018 ten minutes prior to the start time (to allow time for registration). International callers should dial (201) 689-8471.

For those unable to participate during the live call, a replay will be available starting February 24, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. ET. To access the replay, dial (844) 512-2921 (U.S.), and use passcode 13726654. International callers should dial (412) 317-6671 and enter the same conference ID number.

About DigitalBridge

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global digital infrastructure REIT. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $42 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders. Headquartered in Boca Raton, DigitalBridge has key offices in New York, Los Angeles, London and Singapore.

Cautionary Statement regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” or “potential” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases which are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and which do not relate solely to historical matters. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, and may cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Additional information about these and these and other factors can be found in DigitalBridge’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2021, June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2021, and its other reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). All forward-looking statements reflect DigitalBridge’s good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations, but they are not guarantees of future performance. DigitalBridge cautions investors not to unduly rely on any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. DigitalBridge is under no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release, nor to conform prior statements to actual results or revised expectations, and DigitalBridge does not intend to do so.

Contacts

Investors:

Severin White

Managing Director, Head of Public Investor Relations

(212) 547-2777

severin.white@digitalbridge.com

Media:

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

Jonathan Keehner / Aura Reinhard

(212) 355.4449

dbrg-jf@joelefrank.com

