Digital Wave Technology Exhibits Maestro AI at NRF 2023

PONTE VEDRA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–At NRF 2023 in New York City, Digital Wave Technology will reveal Maestro AI, artificial intelligence (AI) that enables brands and retailers to drive high-velocity omnichannel success. While Maestro is available standalone, Digital Wave’s existing PIM / PXM Suite, which has delivered significant ROI to major brands and retailers, is further enhanced by these AI-powered capabilities.





Maestro AI consumes data from any source in real-time and connects to any PIM, PXM, MDM, or e-commerce system. Its use cases currently include the following, with more on the way:

AI-Powered Image Attribution. Maestro’s image analysis validates and enriches product attributes using neural networks and computer vision, automating category placement and making it easier for consumers to find their desired products.

AI-Powered Romance Copywriting. Maestro writes compelling and rich product stories that excite consumers to make informed buying decisions.

AI-Powered Intelligent Decisioning. Maestro surfaces costly issues, such as stale inventory, to act on immediately. Maestro can push decisions to connected systems for approval or immediate execution.

“Consumers expect to find products and have a great experience wherever and whenever they choose to shop,” commented Lori Schafer, CEO Digital Wave Technology. “Maestro AI significantly reduces manual work for product and digital teams and orchestrates the workflow, making it much faster and easier for brands and retailers to deliver those unforgettable experiences while driving conversions.”

About Digital Wave Technology

Digital Wave Technology assists brands and retailers in accelerating omnichannel growth and direct-to-consumer digital sales, marketing, and merchandising. Digital Wave’s innovative Omni-Product Platform unifies the entire product journey from item creation, product information enrichment, management, and syndication (PIM/MDM), planning, pricing, and merchandising. The only product solution platform built with full AI, automation, and configurable workflow, Digital Wave allows brands and retailers to centralize, organize, enrich, merchandise, and publish product content easily and efficiently.

The results? Improved speed-to-market and increased channel distribution of new items, lower returns and labor costs, improved collaboration among internal teams and suppliers, and a more compelling customer experience. Learn more about how Digital Wave can significantly impact your company’s bottom line at https://www.digitalwavetechnology.com.

