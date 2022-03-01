Digital Revolution Awards 2022 Winners Revealed

Winners of the 2022 Digital Revolution Awards have been crowned, celebrating cloud excellence.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Digital Revolution Awards 2022 winners have been named, with 13 organizations and professionals from across the cloud ecosystem recognized and celebrated for their outstanding performances across a range of categories.

The Digital Revolution Awards were created in 2020 to highlight the very best individuals and businesses in cloud technology. Now in its second year, and as digital transformation sweeps all areas of our work and personal lives, the awards showcase some of the most incredible work that is helping to power the future, while making the cloud industry a better and fairer community.

Winners from all 11 categories were announced on February 25, 2022 at an awards ceremony at The Brewery in London. Reflecting the diverse nature of the nominations this year, the awards were also livestreamed at in-person events in the US and Australia, by host and entrepreneur Maxine Nwaneri.

The awards were sponsored by a range of organizations from across the digital technology space, including AWS, Salesforce, Tisski, Rebura, and Revolent.

“The Digital Revolution Awards have very quickly become the highlight of my year,” said Kashif Naqshbandi, Chief Marketing Group of awards organizers Tenth Revolution Group. “It’s a genuine pleasure to sit down with a panel of esteemed judges and shine a spotlight on some of the absolutely incredible work being done in the cloud ecosystems around the world.”

“The competition was incredibly fierce this year and provoked a lot of debate, but we are proud that the winning individuals and organizations are being signal boosted for their transformative and innovative work that is empowering the world through cloud technology. I’m delighted to be able to celebrate their success through the Digital Revolution Awards.”

The Digital Revolution Awards is also raising funds via sponsorship and charitable donations for St Martin’s School in Kenya, the official global charity partner of the awards. All proceeds are going to St Martin’s to build a boy’s school in the Kibagare area, equipping pupils with the skills to build careers for the future.

The Digital Revolution Awards will return in 2023, with nominations set to open in the coming months.

Digital Revolution Awards 2022 Winners

Tech for Good Outstanding Leader of the Year Outstanding Contribution to the Salesforce Ecosystem VRAI Simulation and Cognizant Assist (Joint winners) Victoria Critchley Gaspar Rodriguez Excellence in Learning and Development Rapid Business Innovation Champion Diversity and Inclusion Employer of the Year Didasko and Generation Italy Foundation (Joint winners) Shelby Sanderford – DOCPACE Merkle Tech Star of the Year Outstanding contribution to the Microsoft Ecosystem Cloud Technology Employer of the Year Anurag Kale Generation Singapore Rackspace Technology Outstanding Contribution to the AWS Ecosystem Digital Transformation Project of the Year Rob Koch Intelogy

Find out more about the winners at digitalrevolutionawards.com/2022-winners.

### ENDS ###

ABOUT THE DIGITAL REVOLUTION AWARDS

The Digital Revolution Awards was founded by Tenth Revolution Group to showcase the exceptional work being done by both individuals and businesses in the global cloud space. The awards will commend those making a difference to the way we work, the way we live, and the way we build our future through cloud technology.

The inaugural Digital Revolution Awards took place in 2021 and saw both cloud professionals and organizations of all types acknowledged for their work across categories including Tech Star of the Year, Business Pioneer of the Year, and Cloud Technology Product of the Year.

This year, the awards have had a keen focus on promoting and commending contributions to the betterment of the cloud ecosystem, with awards for Diversity and Inclusion Employer of the Year, Cloud Technology Employer of the Year, and the Excellence in Learning and Development Award.

Nominee shortlists were scored and compiled by a panel of more than 40 independent experts from leading organizations such as AWS, Salesforce, Microsoft, Belle Fleur, NEXTGEN, Rebura, Merkle, Cognizant, Accenture, Fortinet, Intelogy, Gearset, and Infosys.

For more information, visit: www.digitalrevolutionawards.com.

Contacts

Media Enquiries:

Josie Middleton



T: +44 (0)191 338 7553



E: josie@digitalrevolutionawards.com

W: digitalrevolutionawards.com