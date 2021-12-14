Digital Product Agency Infinum Acquires 3P Development

ZAGREB, Croatia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#infinum–Infinum, a Croatian-based digital product development company, is expanding its reach with the acquisition of 3P Development in North Macedonia.

The Croatian tech powerhouse boosted its ranks by 30 engineers, designers, and project managers, adding to their 350-strong collective located in six offices throughout Europe and the United States.

Infinum is an independent design and development company with 16 years of experience in building award-winning digital products. The two-times Red Dot Award winner’s client roster includes Porsche, Philips, Coca Cola, Nike, and KPMG. This transaction comes as the company’s latest expansion move, having just recently established a presence in London, UK.

Infinum’s COO Nikola Kapraljević said: “Quite a few Croatian tech companies have been sold lately. We’re pursuing a different path – we want to expand Infinum’s global presence. We’ve been doing it organically until now, and this acquisition marks a new chapter in our history.”

They’ve found a match with Macedonian-based 3P Development. 3P’s founder Gjorgi Kosev will take the role of Managing Director for North Macedonia. His responsibilities are bringing Infinum’s award-winning work culture to the new office and scaling the team from 30 to 100 over three years.

“From the first day, I was impressed with Infinum’s work organization and culture. I’m thrilled they’ve recognized what our two companies can do together and that we’re becoming a part of the team,” said Gjorgi.

“We’ve recognized a similar way of thinking with Gjorgi and his team, along with a desire to join us in future ventures. We’d like to establish a stronger presence in other markets, like the US, and are actively looking for a compatible design and development company that could help us in our mission,” Nikola concluded.

The transaction, which is expected to close by the end of 2021, is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

About Infinum

Infinum builds, ships and scales award-winning digital products for the global marketplace. They partner with clients from the automotive, finance, healthcare, telecommunications, and other industries. Solutions they build are used by millions worldwide. Founded in 2005 by Tomislav Car and Matej Špoler, Infinum is made up of over 350 experts spanning 15 countries.

About 3P Development

3P is an independent studio for mobile and web application development founded in Skopje in 2012. It employs over 30 IT professionals who have worked on projects for international clients in telecommunications, the pharmaceutical industry, insurance, entertainment and other industries.

