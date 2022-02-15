Home Business Wire Digital Media Solutions, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2021 Earnings...
Business Wire

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2021 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast

di Business Wire

CLEARWATER, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$DMS #digitaladvertisingDigital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: DMS), a leading provider of technology-enabled digital performance advertising solutions connecting consumers and advertisers, will release its fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2021 results after the U.S. stock market closes on Monday, March 14, 2022. The company will hold a conference call to discuss results at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) that day.

The U.S. toll free dial-in for the conference call is 1-844-200-6205, and the international dial-in number is 1-646-904-5544. The access code is 220107. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor relations page of the company’s website at https://investors.digitalmediasolutions.com.

A replay will be available after the conclusion of the call on March 14, 2022 through March 21, 2022. The U.S. toll-free replay dial-in number is 1-866-813-9403, and the international replay dial-in number is 1-929-458-6194. The replay access code is 689733.

About Digital Media Solutions

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: DMS) is a leading provider of technology-enabled digital performance advertising solutions connecting consumers and advertisers within auto, home, health and life insurance plus a long list of top consumer verticals. The DMS first-party data asset, proprietary advertising technology, significant proprietary media distribution and data-driven processes help digital advertising clients de-risk their advertising spend while scaling their customer bases. Learn more at https://digitalmediasolutions.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact
Thomas Bock

(704) 412-8892

tbock@dmsgroup.com

Media Contact
Melissa Ledesma

(201) 528-5272

mledesma@dmsgroup.com

