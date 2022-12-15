Digital Logistics Platform – ECU360 Adds Trucking Services to Its Digital Suite of Offering for U.S.

ECU360’s Domestic Transportation Solution will help shippers in securing a truckload in real time with guaranteed capacity by providing accurate data on a real-time basis eliminating the hassle of managing and coordinating with multiple carriers.

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AllcargoLogistics–ECU Worldwide’s Digital Logistics Platform – ECU360 has launched Domestic Transportation Solution to connect shippers with carriers across the length and breadth of the United States. The solution is built in partnership with ECU Trucking and launched on ECU360’s platform to streamline and automate the cumbersome process of finding carriers or shippers, ability to track the shipment end-to-end, and obtain quotes for shipping goods.

Surface transportation in the United States has a spend of US$ 800 billion and is prone to frequent fragmentation, giving rise to the cycles of boom and bust. Trucks are the lynchpins of the American economy and over 72% of consumable goods are moved through different parts of the country through it. They are a critical component of the supply-chain for goods arriving on ships, both domestic and international.

With this new launch, ECU360 wants to empower freight forwarders with a digital solution that helps in booking their required load to the destination along with transparency in rates. It cuts down the tedious process of obtaining quotes to tracking the status of the shipment at a click of button and within few seconds. The platform is end-to-end and enables freight forwarders to manage and optimize their on-ground transportation needs across the zip codes in partnership with over 120 Intermodal carriers with a click of button, stevedoring companies, and portside operation facilities to provide complete service and coverage for all USA/Canada ports and ramps.

Niels Nielsen, Regional Head USA & Canada, ECU Worldwide, said, “We are enabling shippers by providing them with the accurate data on a real-time basis, and empowering them with an on-ground logistics solution that is built to suit their requirement, giving them flexibility and control over the movement of their freight. Digitalization is the future of freight, enabling automation of capacity booking, shipment visibility, and analytics. The launch of trucking services on ECU360 is the due course of evolution and the response from the customers has been encouraging as they adopt the platform.”

Digitalization is disrupting industries worldwide, including logistics. ECU Worldwide, with its digital-first approach, continues to enhance and upgrade its proprietary state-of-the-art digital logistics platform ECU360 with integrated services, which offers shippers and freight forwarders key features like quick quotes, instant bookings for door-to-door deliveries in over 50 markets, advanced track and trace, and access to a network that operates in 180 countries.

Founded in 1987, ECU Worldwide is Allcargo Logistics’ wholly-owned global subsidiary. It is one of the major players in multi-modal transport and global leaders in LCL consolidation assuring smooth, safe and end to end coordination for its customer’s cargo. As one of the leaders in the Cargo logistics industry, ECU Worldwide leverages its synergies with in-depth knowledge of local markets and vast experience in global logistics to deliver the best through its services. The company boasts of 300+ offices in 160+ countries at 530+ destinations with 2400+ trade lanes converging their international standard expertise with over 3500+ dedicated employees from across continents.

