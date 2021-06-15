Digital Immunity, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Interim CEO

BURLINGTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Digital Immunity announces the appointment of Thomas House to the position of Interim CEO. Thomas replaces John Murgo who is stepping down from the role he has held since the company’s founding in 2015. In collaboration with CTO Henry Tumblin, John brought the Digital Immunity technology to market, becoming a fast-growing cybersecurity technology provider, delivering trust-centric runtime integrity. Board Chairman, Mike Hardgrove noted: “D.I. could not have come this far without John’s leadership, and the great team he has assembled.”

John will work with Thomas during a transition period, as well as remain on the Board and serve in an advisory capacity to capitalize on his extensive knowledge of the market. John said: “We have built an exceptional product, a talented team, a tremendous customer base and excellent strategic partnerships. With all that accomplished, I am proud to say that D.I. is in good hands for continued growth.”

Thomas has been Vice President of Sales and Partnerships for Digital Immunity for the past two years. Thomas brings a wealth of experience to his new role as Interim CEO, following a distinguished career at Rockwell Automation where he held a variety of roles, including leadership of their network and security services team for the global Life Science industry.

“I am committed to working closely with our Board and the great team at Digital Immunity to drive results on behalf of our investors and the customers we serve,” said Thomas. “We believe that a zero-trust architecture is a significant component in the fight to protect against cyberattack, and Digital Immunity has proven we can deliver trust-centric runtime integrity as a cornerstone of the zero-trust architecture.”

Digital Immunity’s offering DI PROTECT™ prevents the execution of malware attacks in memory at runtime. In line with a zero-trust architecture, DI PROTECT™ enforces the runtime integrity of trusted executing code on endpoint devices, hardening Windows based Operating Systems and related applications against vulnerabilities, file-less and file-based exploits, including ransomware and zero-day attacks. In the event of an attempted attack, or the attempted execution of un-trusted binary code, alerts are presented through rich forensics artifacts to security operators in the Digital Immunity (DI) Control Center. Protection is enforced by the lightweight DI Sensor that is loaded on endpoint devices (servers, workstations, and embedded devices) to monitor processes and prevent the execution of malicious or unauthorized binaries – with no interference to trusted processes ensuring uptime and continuous operation. DI PROTECT™ delivers trust-centric runtime integrity without taxing the performance of devices.

