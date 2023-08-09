Digital Health Innovators MOBE and Override Launch Shared Savings Program for Management of Chronic Pain

MINNEAPOLIS & PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MOBE and Override today announced an innovative, partnered approach to help people in chronic pain.





MOBE is a health outcomes company that uses health care data analytics to inform its high-touch, one-to-one health coaching and medication management model. Override is a chronic pain program leveraging highly specialized pain management coaches and pain education delivered on a proprietary, digital platform.

Utilizing MOBE’s Health Guide, pharmacist, and data science capabilities, and the “Override Pain Protocol”, the companies are working to significantly improve outcomes for people with chronic pain and offer health plans and employers guaranteed shared savings for reducing total health care costs. Together, they will provide extensive neuroscience-based pain education, holistic support, medication management, and coaching from highly specialized chronic pain management coaches to provide a system of unparalleled support for people in pain.

Chronic pain is one of the most underrecognized drivers of morbidity and health care costs in the system today. Complex chronic pain patients can incur $20,000-$40,000 in annual claims and have twice as many emergency department and outpatient visits as patients without chronic pain, according to data from Milliman. “Unfortunately, there are very few solutions adequately addressing the root issues of chronic pain. This partnership directly addresses the problem in a risk-free way for the payer,” said Dr. David J. Shulkin, former Secretary of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and co-founder of Override.

“Integrating our capabilities with the Override protocol for pain aligns well with the needs of health plans and employers as they move toward value-based care. Partnering with Override, MOBE can provide patients with real relief from pain-related issues, while also providing significant cost savings to targeted populations– often in the 6-8% range – to health plans and employers,” said Mike Ott, CEO of MOBE.

About MOBE

MOBE was founded in 2014 by health industry veterans who uncovered a way to use deep data science to identify people whose health care needs (and costs) are going up, but whose health concerns are not resolved. MOBE combines this deep data science with digital health and a novel, one-to-one personalized approach–engaging and supporting participants to achieve healthier and happier lives without any additional cost to the health system, employers, or insurers. www.mobeforlife.com

About Override

Override delivers an integrated program of virtual interdisciplinary care, neuroplasticity-centered coaching, and peer support to help individuals with chronic pain navigate the confusion of disconnected and siloed offerings in traditional pain care. Override takes the burden off the patient by recruiting chronic pain specialists in pain medicine, physical therapy, psychology, and coaching to work with the patient individually and collaborate as a team to identify barriers to progress and create a unified treatment plan. The company strives to transform patients from passive, dependent cure-seekers into active managers of their own pain, leading to improved symptoms, function, and quality of life, reduced pain management care sought, and lower costs of care. Its innovative approach is based on an approach that Override’s co-founder and former VA Secretary, David Shulkin MD, led with the VA’s Whole Health program. www.override.health

