Digital Health Company Pear Suite Hits 100-Customer Milestone

Closes $1M+ in Funding from Strategic Investors; Continues Rapid Growth Nationwide, Supporting Community Health Workers to Increase Access to Health and Social Services

HONOLULU–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pear Suite, a digital health company celebrating its three-year anniversary working to empower community health workers (CHWs) and better address the social determinants of health (SDOH), announced it has hit 100 customers in 24 U.S. states. The company, boasting a nearly perfect customer retention rate, also recently raised over $1 million in funding from a combination of strategic investors. Investors included Flare Capital Partners, Rock Health Capital, AARP, and California Health Care Foundation. This follows a $2.5 million seed funding round last year with participation from Mucker Capital, Impact Engine, American Heart Association, and Atento Capital.





Pear Suite’s customizable care navigation platform enables CHWs, promotores, health representatives, doulas and others to better assess and address SDOH in a cost-effective, person-centered, and culturally and linguistically sensitive way. To date, the company has helped to address unmet health-related social needs and improve health outcomes for more than 50,000 individuals. Pear Suite is on pace to impact an additional 300,000 lives through partnerships with health plans, providers, and community-based organizations, as well as support the training of more than 150 CHWs in the next year.

“Reaching 100 customers nationwide marks a pivotal moment in our journey. It not only validates our mission but also accelerates us toward our vision of revolutionizing healthcare by elevating the community health worker workforce,” said Pear Suite CEO and Co-Founder Colby Takeda.

The latest funding is being used to fuel platform development, enhance the organization’s implementation and customer success team, and build up the Pear Suite provider network, which currently includes over 250 community health workers.

“There is a growing body of evidence that CHW interventions have a significant positive impact on health outcomes and costs, but today the profession is highly fragmented and lacks standardization. We’re pleased to announce our investment in Pear Suite, which is addressing this opportunity through its SaaS platform that empowers the rapidly growing CHW workforce to standardize the data they collect, improve care navigation, and access reimbursement from the increasing number of health plans that cover their services,” said Bill Evans, Founder and General Partner of Rock Health Capital.

Over the last year, Pear Suite has made significant strides in expanding its partnership network, with a particular focus on addressing the social determinants of health among Medicaid members and those in rural and remote communities to bolster healthcare accessibility. Pear Suite currently contracts with 15 health plans with access to support over 10 million lives. Notable industry alliances include partnering with Zero Overdose to combat the overdose epidemic; collaborating with community-based organizations to launch statewide training initiatives for CHWs supported by Caring4Cal; joining forces with OutCare Health to enhance LGBTQ+ healthcare access; and supporting wildfire-affected families in Maui through the Kokua Navigators Hotline alongside Pacific Gateway Center and the Hawaii Coalition for Immigrant Rights. These initiatives underscore Pear Suite’s dedication to health equity, workforce development, and community-based approaches to improving healthcare for those most in need.

Pear Suite is a digital health company that empowers community health workers with its social care navigation platform and provider network. With the Pear Suite platform, health plans, providers, and community-based organizations can boost client engagement, improve health outcomes, and reduce the cost of care in a person-centered, culturally, and linguistically sensitive way. Since launching in 2021, Pear Suite has supported over 100 organizations, trained hundreds of CHWs, and impacted more than 50,000 lives.

