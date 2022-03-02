Digital Health Companies Orbita and OnCall Health Choose Lyniate for Reliable Interoperability

Increased Customer Demand Fueled by Pandemic and Market Forces

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lyniate, a global leader in healthcare data interoperability, continued to empower healthcare transformation through 2021 — easing the burden of building connections. As the pace of digital transformation in healthcare continues to accelerate, more healthcare organizations turn to Lyniate as a trusted partner to help navigate data-sharing challenges. Lyniate continues to invest in its team and technologies to support this growing customer base.

“Investment in digital health technology doubled in 2021 to $29.1 billion USD from $14.9 billion the prior year. Digital health innovators recognize that their success and ability to grow, both at home and internationally, requires robust, seamless interoperability with their customers, including health systems, labs, payers, public health agencies, pharmacies, and life sciences organizations,” said Erkan Akyuz, President & CEO of Lyniate. “At the same time, healthcare faces the growing labor shortage that is impacting IT departments around the world. These dynamics demand new interoperability solutions and flexible deployment options. Health leaders turn to Lyniate — recently recognized with a Best in KLAS® ranking — because they know we have the healthcare-specific experience and expertise to handle integrations to and from any system, in any data format, and deployment options that include cloud, on-premises, or as a managed service.”

One organization that turned to Lyniate is Orbita, a healthcare technology company whose AI-powered virtual assistants provide conversational, self-service digital health tools to support patients across the care journey while reducing the burden on healthcare staff. To deliver on its mission of providing automation with empathy, Orbita’s solution must integrate with patient records, which requires access to a wider swath of data than what is typically enabled through a standard API call. Partnering with Lyniate empowers Orbita to meet consumers where they are while making it simpler for care providers to guide patients to the appropriate type of care.

OnCall Health (OnCall), a telehealth and patient engagement platform for behavioral health organizations, is another company that Lyniate is thrilled to partner with. OnCall helps behavioral health organizations efficiently manage virtual care operations by eliminating complicated workflows and reducing manual work. Greater efficiency across every care workflow means that behavioral health teams can focus on driving client engagement, improved connections, and clinical outcomes to retain more clients and increase revenue. OnCall found COVID-19 to be a tipping point for behavioral health organizations that are choosing OnCall to accelerate business growth and deliver the modern virtual care experience that clients and staff expect.

“To enable widespread adoption of virtual care for behavioral health, tools and features such as digital admissions, secure video conferencing, and outcomes measurement need to integrate with other technology so that providers can offer comprehensive treatment without having to use multiple disconnected systems and manual processes to deliver care,” said Nicholas Chepesiuk, CEO of OnCall Health. “Data integration is a significant and integral step for interoperability, enabling healthcare leaders and their providers to deliver better care, increase patient retention, and grow revenue.”

To better support its expanding customer base, and to continue to offer customers the most innovative integration solutions, Lyniate continues to also invest in its own growth. Kevin Day recently joined Lyniate as Chief Technology Officer, responsible for leading the technology, engineering, and IT teams that are focused on developing and delivering healthcare interoperability. Day brings a wealth of experience in a variety of industries, having successfully led teams through cloud, digital, and agile transformations.

To learn more, please visit Lyniate in booth #525 at ViVE in Miami Beach, Florida, March 6-9, or in booth #3559 at HIMSS 2022 in Orlando, Florida, March 14-18.

About Orbita:

Orbita’s award-winning, HIPAA-compliant conversational AI platform powers voice and chatbot solutions for healthcare and life sciences organizations that improve patient engagement, increase clinical efficiency and improve outcomes. Customers include innovative healthcare and life science organizations, including Medstar Health, Novartis, Mass General Brigham, KKI, Mayo Clinic, Amwell, Janssen, Roche, Yale New Haven Hospital, Bristol Myers Squibb, Cancer Treatment Centers of America, and others. Find us at orbita.ai or contact us at hello@orbita.ai.

About OnCall Health:

OnCall is a telehealth and patient engagement solution built for behavioral health organizations. With OnCall, organizations can scale virtual care operations to grow revenue with tools that increase efficiency and engage patients in new ways. OnCall’s workflow automation tools, such as direct insurance billing, and API integration make it easy for providers and administrators to deliver virtual treatment by increasing efficiency through every program workflow. With OnCall, providers can consistently connect with patients in new ways, increasing compliance and program completion rates. Ultimately, OnCall’s solution offers the modern and efficient virtual care experience that patients and staff expect, helping organizations retain more patients, scale efficiently, and increase revenue.

Founded in 2016, OnCall Health enables healthcare organizations and startups to deliver a complete telehealth experience. With OnCall, healthcare organizations launch with a single, branded telehealth solution to reach more patients and add new revenue streams. OnCall empowers organizations with 24/7 expert support and analytics tools so healthcare organizations can measure business and patient outcomes to make better strategic decisions. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. For more information, visit oncallhealth.com.

About Lyniate:

Lyniate partners with healthcare organizations around the globe delivering flexible interoperability solutions that connect people through increased access to data. As a trusted partner, Lyniate powers the applications and workflows that improve clinical, operational, and financial outcomes today while helping healthcare teams to understand, prepare for, and influence changes on the horizon. Lyniate is committed to empowering people with the best interoperability solutions for healthcare, from specialty clinics to large networks, from payers to vendors, and everything in between. Visit http://www.lyniate.com to connect.

