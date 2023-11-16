Digital Harmonic Announces Three New Board Appointments

ELLICOTT CITY, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Digital Harmonic, LLC, with its NexGen video enhancement software solution, Keyframe, is thrilled to announce the appointment of three distinguished individuals to its Board of Directors. The addition of Anita Antenucci, Leslie Armitage, and David Dupree to our board brings a wealth of expertise and strategic vision that will propel our company to new heights in the rapidly evolving video streaming and media encoding industry across our key verticals, including broadcast, OTT, live sports, gaming, telecom, and government applications.





Anita Antenucci, a respected authority, adviser, and investor with nearly three decades in M&A, valuation, and financing for a wide array of Fortune 500, small-caps, and entrepreneurs in aerospace, defense, and government services (ADG), brings an exceptional track record of working with innovative technology leaders as they transition to high-growth companies.

Leslie Armitage, with more than twenty-five years of experience across all phases of the private equity transaction process, including sourcing, investing, managing, and exiting investments, will play a pivotal role in guiding our strategic growth initiatives given her current role as Co-Founder and Senior Managing Director at Relativity Capital and her prior role as Partner and Managing Director with The Carlyle Group, including Carlyle’s preeminent aerospace and defense industry group and its international expansion.

Lastly, David Dupree, as Founder, Senior Partner, and Chairman Emeritus of The Halifax Group, and prior role as Managing Director and Partner with The Carlyle Group, has extensive experience in helping scale and operationalize high-growth businesses, and will bolster our efforts to scale our innovative video enhancement SaaS platform solutions across our global clientele.

These strategic board appointments exemplify our commitment to assembling a diverse and accomplished team of industry leaders. We are confident that the collective expertise and fresh perspectives of Anita, Leslie, and David will help us greatly expand our customer base, forge new partnerships, and position ourselves at the forefront of video quality and signal processing solutions for every market we serve.

As we embark on this exciting new chapter, the executive team and current Board of Directors (comprised of Paul Reed Smith – Founder, Scott Haiges – CEO, Jack Higginbotham, and Warren Esanu) extend a warm welcome to Anita, Leslie, and David, as we look forward to their invaluable contributions in shaping the future of Digital Harmonic and KeyFrame.

About Digital Harmonic:

Digital Harmonic’s sole focus is to deliver ground-breaking solutions to market. Through investments in core technologies and ownership of our patent portfolio, Digital Harmonic incubates, develops, and launches industry-changing solutions. For additional information, please visit www.DigitalHarmonic.com.

Keyframe is the ultimate supercharger that empowers NextGen media encoding. Keyframe (DHKeyframe.com) is a cross-platform software library that easily integrates into any video workflow to dramatically increase video stream quality while significantly reducing bandwidth, improving and enhancing the capabilities of AI encoder optimization with less compute overhead. This solution operates on the server side pre-encode or on the client side for up-sampling. Our flexible bump-in-the-wire solution allows for bandwidth reduction and video quality improvement.

Contacts

Digital Harmonic

Javier Flaim

javier.flaim@digitalharmonic.com