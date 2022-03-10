Digital Air Strike Introduces Innovative CX Tech at NADA 2022

New Customer Experience (CX) Technology addresses shifts in automotive buying processes and dealer challenges, from vehicle inventory to staffing.

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cxtech—Digital Air Strike, the leading consumer engagement and customer experience (CX) technology and services company, today announced a new technology platform to improve consumer communication with dealerships, OEMs, and lenders while increasing ROI. The CX technology is featured at Digital Air Strike’s booth 2352W at the NADA (National Automobile Dealers Association) Show March 10-13, 2022, in Las Vegas.

From new prospect generation and lead response to increasing trade-ins, finance, and insurance (F&I), and nurturing consumers post vehicle pre-order deposits and servicing, Digital Air Strike’s CX Tech has already shown a dramatic return on investment for pilot dealerships during the beta period.

“Digital Air Strike’s CX tech allows us to beat Carvana and Vroom by helping us personalize every transaction and convert more consumers,” said Chip Diggs, director of internet sales and marketing at Seelye Automotive Group.

“Digital Air Strike is proud of creating the automotive CX Tech category and is the only partner focusing on the holistic customer experience in the automotive industry,” said Alexi Venneri, co-founder and CEO at Digital Air Strike. “We partner with over 7,000 dealers to help them engage with more consumers leveraging our patented lead response and messaging solutions. Our technology helps our dealer partners disrupt the disruptors by using new technology to improve the entire customer experience from discovery to post-purchase nurturing to continued service loyalty. Digital Air Strike was founded during the great recession and has learned to pivot our solutions as our market changes while always focusing on how we can exceed the changing needs of dealerships.”

Digital Air Strike’s CX Tech

Digital Air Strike’s CX Tech is a proven solution focusing on automating more customer journey steps. The technology can pivot quickly to help dealers and OEMs maximize every consumer touchpoint to generate more ROI, supercharging the opportunities during each customer’s journey. In today’s market, many dealers face challenges impacting performance, including lack of inventory, engaging consumers that have yet to make a buying decision, and salespeople not following up with leads. Other dealer challenges include confusion around pre-orders and deposits, the best ways to leverage digital marketing and omnichannel messaging, and the struggle to recruit employees. DAS CX Tech gives dealers an unfair online advantage to engage and convert more consumers.

Digital Air Strike’s Sales Boost solutions combine CX tech and the Digital Air Strike team to amplify dealers’ communication needs to convert sales, trade-ins, and service opportunities. Enhanced and patented Response Logix AI lead response software optimizes lead responses, increases the visibility of dealers’ promotions, and delivers an improved and optimized customer experience.

“Digital Air Strike delivers incredible results,” said Ginny Bowden, dealer principal of McClinton Auto Group. “We’re selling more cars and exceeding our sales goals with Digital Air Strike. Their Sales Boost handles all our inbound leads, delivering great results daily.”

Digital Air Strike further helps dealers disrupt the disruptors through targeted digital advertising tools such as advanced targeting streaming ads and consumer text marketing to promote at-home test drives, deliveries, and superior service departments. Dealers promote their new vehicle and pre-order options, along with certified pre-owned vehicles, from across their dealer group through AI tech that delivers price quotes 24/7. New inventory merchandising technology showcases vehicles efficiently and generates the highest quality customers on the dealers’ Google Business Profile, YouTube, Facebook, eBay, Craigslist, and BestRide.com.

“Digital Air Strike keeps our dealership top of mind with consumers and ahead of the curve, enabling us to be faster to market with new technology and programs and stay ahead of the competition,” said John Doolin, marketing director of Bettenhausen Automotive.

Digital Air Strike’s credit-to-vehicle matching technology pre-qualifies customers and maximizes dealer profits. AI chat messaging engages customers and converts leads 24/7. Sending personalized videos allows dealers to showcase vehicle features, explain financing, and answer questions to enable the customer to spend less time at the dealership.

“With Digital Air Strike, we get 150 customers to trade-in or trade-up vehicles in two months,” said Gil Hayes, the general manager of Kia of Alhambra.

About Digital Air Strike

Digital Air Strike is the leading social media, intelligent lead response, and consumer engagement (CX) technology company helping over 7,700 businesses increase consumer response and conversions leveraging patented AI-powered digital technology that generates measurable ROI. A pioneer in digital response, social media marketing technology, and online reputation management solutions, Digital Air Strike deploys industry-specific mobile apps, software, intelligent messaging, and consumer engagement platforms to monitor, respond, improve, and convert more consumers into customers for thousands of businesses in the United States, Canada, and 32 additional countries, including working with seven of the largest automotive manufacturers. More information on the company is available at www.digitalairstrike.com and www.facebook.com/digitalairstrike.

