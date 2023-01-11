<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Digi International to Release First Fiscal Quarter 2023 Earnings Results and Host Conference Call on February 2, 2023

HOPKINS, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Digi International® Inc. (NASDAQ: DGII) will release its financial results in a shareholder letter for the first fiscal quarter 2023 on Thursday, February 2, 2023, before market open, at approximately 8:00 a.m. ET. Ron Konezny, CEO, and Jamie Loch, CFO, will host a conference call later that morning, at 10:00 a.m. ET, to briefly discuss the results and will take questions and provide answers.

Please click here to pre-register for the conference call and obtain your dial in number and passcode. All participants are asked to dial-in 15 minutes prior to the start time.

Participants may access a live webcast of the conference call through the investor relations section of Digi’s website, https://digi.gcs-web.com/ or the hosting website here.

A replay will be available within approximately two hours after the completion of the call. You may access the replay via webcast through the investor relations section of Digi’s website. The webcast will be available for replay for approximately one year.

About Digi International

Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) is a leading global provider of Industrial Internet of Things (“IIoT”) products, services and solutions. We help our customers create next-generation connected products and deploy and manage critical communications infrastructures in demanding environments with high levels of security and reliability. Founded in 1985, we’ve helped our customers connect over 100 million things, and growing. For more information, visit Digi’s website at www.digi.com.

Contacts

Digi International

Rob Bennett

Director, Investor Relations

(952) 912-3524

Rob.Bennett@digi.com

