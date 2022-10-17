DIG Restaurants Collaborates with SmartSense by Digi to Ensure Safe and Fresh Meals

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SmartSense by Digi®, part of Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII, http://www.digi.com) – a leading global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity solutions – today announced it will extend its work with DIG, a seasonally-driven restaurant group. Continuing its use of SmartSense by Digi solutions, DIG has the industry’s most reliable technology to maintain and expand its unrivaled product freshness.

DIG prepares its meals from scratch daily using only fresh, high-quality ingredients. SmartSense’s IoT sensing and monitoring solutions will allow DIG to leverage digitized task management to closely monitor how products are handled and stored. The SmartSense solutions will also monitor DIG’s refrigeration equipment at all locations to ensure freshness at scale.

SmartSense’s automated temperature monitoring improves employee efficiency and allows team members to focus on HACCP compliance using digital checklists and prescriptive workflows. Using one centralized dashboard, DIG team members are able to remotely manage quality and safety operations across all locations, supporting the company’s growth.

“Organizations increasingly need ways to simplify compliance, improve efficiency, reduce operating expenses – and most importantly, delight their customers,” said Guy Yehiav, President of SmartSense by Digi. “Our ongoing collaboration with DIG will help amplify the quality and safety of its products at all locations. As we continue to work together, we’ll collaborate to deliver better nutritional outcomes, focus on sustainability, and improve the dining experience of consumers seeking food options to fit their healthy lifestyles.”

“We needed a vendor that could grow with us and provide added levels of consistency and quality to our solution,” said Tracy Kim, DIG’s Chief Operating Officer. “SmartSense was the perfect fit. Leveraging IoT-enabled digital checklists will help us stay consistent and efficient as we increase our number of locations.”

DIG prepares more than 100,000 meals weekly and harvests more than 75,000 pounds of produce from its DIG Acres farm. SmartSense will help DIG grow and enhance the quality and integrity of its products from farm to table. The company works with over 100 farmers and partners to bring recipes to life, planting crops specifically for its menus.

About Digi International

Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) is a leading global provider of IoT connectivity products, services, and solutions. It helps companies create next-generation connected products and deploy and manage critical communications infrastructures in demanding environments with high levels of security and reliability. Founded in 1985, Digi has helped customers connect more than 100 million things and counting. For more information, visit www.digi.com.

About SmartSense by Digi

SmartSense by Digi®, a business unit of Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII), is a leading global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) Sensing as a Service solutions that deliver dynamic and personalized asset monitoring, process digitization, and digital decisioning across key verticals. The company enables business customers to leverage the power of IoT automation, prescriptive workflows, and insightful analytics to ensure compliance, improve workforce productivity, strengthen brand loyalty, enhance loss prevention, reduce waste, and lower energy consumption. Combining new and innovative data-driven approaches with world-class IoT tools, SmartSense partners with enterprises to elevate their business outcomes and bring asset protection to new heights. For more information, visit https://www.smartsense.co/

About DIG

DIG is a multi-city, multi-format restaurant group with a core focus on vegetable-forward cooking served from their portfolio of chef-operated restaurants. Behind their food is responsible and thoughtful sourcing, including vegetables grown at DIG Acres, their farm in upstate New York, or sourced from their close network of regional farmers and partners. Founded in 2011 in New York City, DIG is on a mission to rebuild the food system not only through creating supply chain, operational, and environmental efficiencies but by upgrading consumer perceptions of vegetables from merely a daily necessity to a craveable center-of-plate staple.

