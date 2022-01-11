Dialpad Welcomes Prashanti Aduma as Chief Information Officer

CIO appointment illustrates rapid global growth as Dialpad reaches new levels of scale

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dialpad, Inc., the industry leader in AI-powered communication and collaboration, today announced the appointment of Prashanti Aduma as the company’s first Chief Information Officer (CIO). With more than 20 years of demonstrated leadership and project management experience at high-growth startups and enterprises, Aduma will play a significant role in advancing the core business systems, data, and security framework in concert with Dialpad’s rapid growth and global scale.

Aduma is a transformative leader who brings deep experience in building world-class IT organizations and driving global strategic initiatives to enable next-generation technologies. Aduma joins Dialpad from Salesforce where she served as Senior Director of Enterprise Services. Prior to Salesforce’s acquisition of Vlocity, Aduma served as Vice President of Business Applications at Vlocity and was responsible for the full suite of front and back-office business applications. Aduma has also held leadership positions at Rodan + Fields, SunPower, and VMware where she led the rollout of major IT and engineering initiatives.

“Work as we know it has been forever changed, driving the need for better methods to connect and collaborate. In order to succeed in this new world, businesses need cloud-first, customer-first solutions that can accommodate all forms of communication. As the only truly unified AI-powered enterprise cloud collaboration platform, Dialpad is uniquely positioned to fill this need,” said Craig Walker, CEO, Dialpad. “I could not be more thrilled to welcome Prashanti Aduma to the Dialpad executive team as we prepare for a tremendous year ahead. She is an insightful leader with a focus on building strong teams and trusted partnerships throughout the organization and with the external community. We have a huge opportunity in front of us and believe when the right people come together — anything is possible.”

As CIO, Aduma will play a critical role in ensuring the company is well-positioned through its rapid global expansion. Aduma will lead the business technology group which focuses on digital transformation, establishing industry standards and securing end-to-end business processes through next-generation technology roadmaps, data-driven analytics, automations, security, mergers and acquisitions. In her role, Aduma will focus on creating an integrated operating model providing A+ customer service across all business functions. Beyond her technical acumen and work experience, Aduma is passionate about mentorship, promoting empathetic leadership, and encouraging youth in STEM education.

“Dialpad has the only AI-powered cloud communications and collaboration platform that spans all modes of contact center, unified communications, distributed meetings, and text and team messaging. I could not be more excited to become a member of the amazing team at this important vector point for the company,” said Prashanti Aduma, Dialpad CIO. “This is the perfect time to embark on the digital transformation journey as we scale globally and get the company ready for the public markets.”

Dialpad is the global leader in AI communications for business, transforming how the world works together. Dialpad customers benefit from truly unified business and customer communications, including a cloud business phone system, text and team messaging, video meetings, and the world's most advanced AI-powered contact center — all in one beautiful app. More than 7,000 innovative brands and millions of people use Dialpad to connect their teams from anywhere including Motorola Solutions, Netflix, T-Mobile, Twitter, Uber and WeWork.

