Dialpad Strengthens Focus on Research and Development With India Team Expansion

Dialpad plans to grow the India software engineering team by up to 70% over the next 12 months

BENGALURU, India–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dialpad Inc., the industry leader in AI-powered communication and collaboration, today announced its India team expansion to support an increased focus on research and development. Dialpad is committed to driving the future of work with hybrid work for both the SMB and enterprise markets through product innovations for truly unified communications. With more than 70 employees throughout India working remotely and in its Bangalore office, and easily collaborating with more than 700 co-workers worldwide, Dialpad is leading hybrid work for cloud communications by example.





“Dialpad has experienced tremendous growth and significant milestones over the past year including a 50% headcount expansion and announcing our partnership with T-Mobile,” said Craig Walker, Chief Executive Officer, Dialpad. “The Dialpad India team is a crucial component to the company’s success and key driver of Dialpad product innovation.”

Dialpad has seen a heightened demand for its cloud-based unified communications solutions due to the increase in flexible working environments during the COVID-19 pandemic. Dialpad plans to continue its India software engineering team investment with up to 50 new hires over the next 12 months. The India team will focus on Dialpad conferencing capabilities, product integrations and cloud platform infrastructure to support artificial intelligence (AI), a critical component as Dialpad expands research and development efforts for its proprietary Voice Intelligence (Vi™) technology. Vi delivers real-time business optimization, including call coaching, automated note-taking, sentiment tracking and transcription analysis to businesses of all sizes.

The Dialpad India team is led by Vice President of Engineering and India Country Manager, Amit Kaul. With more than 20 years of experience in software engineering at Poly, Cisco, and Intel, Kaul is a highly-skilled engineer and team leader. Dialpad India currently makes up 10% of the overall Dialpad employee base with aggressive growth plans for the next 12-18 months, leveraging its recent Series-E funding round to accelerate research and development.

Dialpad is the leading cloud communications platform for AI-powered calling, conferencing and contact centres. Dialpad's proprietary, real-time Artificial Intelligence engine, Voice Intelligence (Vi™), helps businesses make smarter decisions by giving real-time insights on every call. Built on the Google Cloud Platform for unmatched security and reliability, Dialpad is easy to deploy, integrate and scale. Today, more than 70,000 of the world's most innovative businesses use Dialpad and its seamless integrations with Google Workspace, Hubspot, Microsoft Office 365, Salesforce, Zendesk and others to allow every user to be more productive.

