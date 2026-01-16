Dialpad Launches Real-Time AI in Japan

Partnership brings Dialpad’s real-time AI voice intelligence and contact center capabilities to Japanese enterprises

SAN RAMON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dialpad, the leading AI-powered business communications and agentic platform, announced today the launch of its full suite of real-time AI capabilities in Japan.

Beginning today, all Japanese customers will be able to access Dialpad’s advanced AI features at no additional cost through April 2026.

This launch includes real-time Japanese transcription, AI Recaps that include summaries with automatic action items, and real-time coaching features to assist sales and support teams with customer interaction - all built on Dialpad’s proprietary in-house models designed specifically for business communication.

Setting a New Standard for AI in Japan

Japan presents one of the world’s most complex environments for speech recognition, requiring deep sensitivity to linguistic context, honorifics, and business communication nuance. Dialpad’s AI models - built in-house and trained on real conversation - deliver unmatched accuracy, speed, and security for Japanese users.

Through its partnership with SoftBank, Dialpad will accelerate the adoption of these AI tools across enterprises, SMBs, and support teams throughout Japan.

“Japan is one of our fastest‑growing markets,” said Craig Walker, CEO and Co‑Founder of Dialpad. “By combining SoftBank’s reach with Dialpad’s AI‑native platform, we’re enabling a new era of productivity and clarity for Japanese businesses. Offering these AI capabilities free for the first three months is our way of helping every team experience the future of work, starting today.”

“We are proud to partner with Dialpad to bring next‑generation AI communication tools to businesses across Japan,” said Yasuaki Miyamoto, VP, Enterprise Product at SoftBank Corp. “Dialpad’s in-house AI is a natural complement to SoftBank’s commitment to digital transformation, and together we will help Japanese organizations work smarter, faster, and more securely.”

“With Dialpad’s in-house AI, customers can reduce the time and effort required for after-call work such as visualizing conversations, generating summaries, and creating meeting notes,” said Takeshi Otsuki, Japan Country Manager, Dialpad. “Going forward, Dialpad will continue to leverage AI technology to deliver more effective and efficient business communications.”

What Japanese Customers Get

Real-Time Japanese Transcription

Dialpad’s proprietary ASR delivers high-speed, high-accuracy transcription purpose-built for business calls and meetings.

AI Recaps With Action Items

Without the need to take notes, Dialpad automatically generates summaries that include conversation details, key decisions, and follow-up items, which can be easily shared and edited directly within the Dialpad app.

More advanced AI features

For Support and Sell licenses, AI-powered coaching capabilities that assist sales representatives and support agents in real time - such as AI Playbooks, AI Live Coach Cards, and Custom Moments - will be available. In addition, more advanced AI features, including AI Scorecards and the Company Dictionary, will be introduced soon.

All features are available at no additional cost through April 2026.

Availability and Eligibility

Dialpad’s real-time AI features are available in Japan starting today for new and existing customers. This applies to all accounts through April 2026.

The AI features can be used by enabling the settings for each office, department, or individual user.

Continued Use After Free Trial

Users who wish to continue using the AI features after the free period ends will need to separately subscribe to a new pricing plan that includes this access.

To sign up for the free trial, please visit: https://www.dialpad.com/jp/. To learn more about Dialpad, visit https://www.dialpad.com/.

About Dialpad

Dialpad is the AI-first communications and agentic platform defining the next era of business conversations. From customer service to sales to unified communications, Dialpad delivers AI-enhanced experiences for customers worldwide like Randstad, Nasdaq, Express Scripts, T-Mobile, Motorola Solutions, Tractor Supply, and Texas Roadhouse.

Backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Google Ventures, ICONIQ Capital, T-Mobile, OMERs and SoftBank, Dialpad is leading the Agentic AI revolution in business communications.

Dialpad PR: press@dialpad.com