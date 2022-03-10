Dialpad Launches Partner Award Program to Honor Top Contributors to Company-Wide Growth in 2021

Telarus, MR2 Solutions and Intercom earn inaugural Dialpad Partner Awards as Dialpad celebrates its record year

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dialpad, Inc., the industry leader in AI-powered communication and collaboration, today announced the launch of Dialpad Partner Awards to honor its fundamental relationships with industry partners that help enable Dialpad customers to work beautifully. Dialpad Partner Awards celebrate the top contributor in respective categories based on predetermined metrics, such as most closed-won business and year-over-year (YoY) growth, or presented to partners who exemplify Dialpad values. Dialpad Partner Awards comes on the heels of a strong fiscal fourth-quarter driven by its channel team through partner relationships, continuing the unparalleled momentum seen in 2021. Dialpad plans to recognize both channel and technology partners as well as master agents on a quarterly and annual cadence.

With the launch of its partner awards program, Dialpad is eager to celebrate the winners for 2021 in the following categories:

Technology Solutions Brokerage of the Year — Telarus

Regional Partner of the Year — MR2 Solutions

Technology Partner of the Year — Intercom

Technology Solutions Brokerage of the Year is determined by total annual bookings. Telarus’ meaningful contributions to Dialpad’s success and momentum in 2021 led to them finishing atop the leaderboard and earning Dialpad’s Technology Solutions Brokerage of the Year award.

“Dialpad is one of our most strategic providers of unified business communications systems and contact center solutions. Dialpad’s embedded AI and integrations give partners a competitive advantage and its continued momentum will bring more cutting-edge, disruptive technology to the market,” said Shane Speakman, VP of Advanced Solutions, UCaaS at Telarus. “Dialpad’s continued growth and relentless innovation have made a significant impact for our partner community and we see the benefit to Telarus partners significantly increasing in the future.”

Regional Partner of the Year is awarded to partners who go above and beyond, dedicating themselves to Dialpad and joint go-to-market efforts. As the 2021 winner, MR2 Solutions drove the most customer growth while consistently delivering value to customers. MR2 Solutions earned Regional Partner of the Year by contributing to one of the largest deals of 2021 with Lithia Motors which significantly added to Dialpad’s growing roster of relationships. MR2 Solutions also achieved the highest bookings of 2021.

Technology Partner of the Year is determined by partnership growth that benefits Dialpad customers through a new or redefined integration. Dialpad recognizes Intercom as Technology Partner of the Year for its integration partnership to expand AI-powered calling to sales and support agents. Intercom is a leader in customer communication and has successfully delivered a powerful integration with Dialpad. Together with Intercom, Dialpad continues to help agents get the most out of every conversation and be productive from anywhere, on any device.

“I am very proud of the achievements by Dialpad partners which enable our customers to work beautifully,” said Mike Kane, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Channel Sales, Dialpad. “We are thrilled to celebrate Telarus, MR2 Solutions and Intercom as notable contributors to Dialpad’s year-over-year growth and honor our joint success together. Notably, the positive impact of technology and channel partnerships on Dialpad’s success in 2021 was clear and we look forward to building on our joint growth and momentum in 2022.”

Dialpad Partner Awards builds on a record year for Dialpad, heavily influenced by channel contributions. The company displayed strong YoY revenue growth driven by the channel in its fiscal fourth quarter as evidenced by the rapid increase of closed-won annual contract value (ACV) and deal registration growth.

The Dialpad channel momentum in the last fiscal year is underscored by:

Overall Growth: Dialpad saw 90% deal registration growth and 88% closed-won opportunities increase YoY. Additionally, the Partner Account Manager team, established this past year which leads Dialpad’s recruiting efforts, accounted for a 30% increase in active partners.

Program Expansion: Dialpad YoY growth increased in all markets. North America saw 92% growth, international growth increased by 66%.

Award Wins: The Dialpad channel program received industry accolades including the 2022 CRN Channel Chief.

About Dialpad

Dialpad is the global leader in AI communications for business, transforming how the world works together. Dialpad customers benefit from a TrueCaaS™ experience, truly unified business and customer communications, including a cloud business phone system, text and team messaging, video meetings and the world’s most advanced AI Contact Center — all in one beautiful app. More than 25,000 innovative brands and millions of people use Dialpad to connect their teams from anywhere. Visit www.dialpad.com for more information and a demo.

