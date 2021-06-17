Dialpad Introduces a Smarter, More Reliable Calling Experience for Microsoft Teams Users

New integration combines Dialpad’s best-in-class AI-assisted voice capabilities with Teams’ native interface for intuitive, seamless communications

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dialpad Inc., the industry leader in AI-powered communication and collaboration, today announced its platform integration with Microsoft Teams, a leading solution for team collaboration and engagement. Dialpad for Microsoft Teams is a cloud-native direct routing integration that seamlessly connects Dialpad’s enterprise-grade telephony features and award-winning Voice Intelligence (Vi™) capabilities into the Microsoft Teams native environment.

According to Microsoft’s Hybrid Work Trend Index, workers report that their productivity has either remained the same or increased over the past year. As work methods continue to evolve, Dialpad is at the forefront, creating better, smarter and more seamless communication experiences. With Dialpad direct routing at the heart of the integration, Microsoft Teams users have access to Dialpad’s global calling capabilities with PSTN connectivity in 49 countries in addition to sophisticated inbound and outbound calling features. Powered by automatic speech recognition, natural language processing and machine learning, Dialpad Vi provides Microsoft Teams users with real-time transcriptions, robust analytics, in-call coaching and intelligent conversation insights during every call.

“Today’s technology and communications investments need to be in solutions that wholly integrate into how businesses work today, yet are flexible and scalable to evolve with them tomorrow,” said Craig Walker, Chief Executive Officer, Dialpad. “Today, more than 145 million people are using Microsoft Teams as their team collaboration tool, and nobody in the unified communications space does telephony services better than Dialpad. We’re excited to see the positive impact Dialpad direct routing will have on the calling experience for businesses using Microsoft Teams. With an open integration platform that natively extends and unifies business applications, Dialpad is delivering the best tools for teams to do their best work, both today and tomorrow.“

The coronavirus pandemic opened the business world’s eyes to new ways of working and ushered in the era of a hybrid work environment. Companies have implemented multiple tools to keep remote employees connected and engaged through video conferencing, messaging and chat tools, along with more traditional voice solutions. In addition to standard role responsibilities, employees face a new learning curve to integrate these tools into their workday. The management of multiple applications for a single, simple conversation can have detrimental effects on team productivity. Dialpad for Microsoft Teams centralizes and streamlines employee communications for more efficient, engaged, and ultimately, inclusive teams.

“The Dialpad integration with Microsoft Teams brings the best from both worlds — Microsoft Teams’ collaboration and Dialpad’s voice and real-time artificial intelligence capabilities,” said Ignacio Miranda, IT Vendor Manager, Gategroup. “An easy implementation and trouble-free user experience allows end-users to stay connected from anywhere, on any device, and enjoy a much better experience.”

From small and midsize businesses to large enterprises, organizations need a secure and reliable communications solution that enables seamless internal and external connections. Built for today’s modern hybrid workforce, Dialpad for Microsoft Teams provides a dynamic, flexible, highly scalable and reliable solution that is available on any device, at any time, anywhere in the world.

“Dialpad has focused on supporting highly distributed organizations and improving operational efficiency and productivity through its mobile-first, cloud-based unified communications and contact center solutions since its early days,” said Raul Castanon-Martinez, Senior Analyst, 451 Research, part of S&P Global Market Intelligence. “The integration with Microsoft Teams shows that the company continues to build and expand on this vision.”

About Dialpad

Dialpad is the leading cloud communications platform for AI-powered calling, conferencing and contact centers. Dialpad’s proprietary, real-time Artificial Intelligence engine, Voice Intelligence (Vi™), helps businesses make smarter decisions by giving real-time insights on every call. Built on the Google Cloud Platform for unmatched security and reliability, Dialpad is easy to deploy, integrate and scale. Today, more than 70,000 of the world’s most innovative businesses use Dialpad and its seamless integrations with Google Workspace, Hubspot, Microsoft Office 365, Salesforce, Zendesk and others to allow every user to be more productive. Customers include T-Mobile, Twitter, WeWork, Uber, Stripe, Netflix, Motorola Solutions, Splunk and Domo. Dialpad is backed by the world’s leading investors including Amasia, Andreessen Horowitz, Felicis Ventures, GV, ICONIQ Capital, OMERS Growth Equity, Salesforce Ventures, Scale Ventures, Section 32, SoftBank Corp., T-Mobile Ventures and Work-Bench. Headquartered in the United States, Dialpad has offices in Australia/New Zealand, Brazil, Canada, India, Japan and the UK. Visit www.dialpad.com for more information and to request a demo.

