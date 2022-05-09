Dialpad Channel Leaders Ally Murtlow, Kaitlin Boughton, and Dani Pickens named to CRN’s 2022 Women of the Channel List

Three exceptional channel leaders celebrated by CRN for their impact on the industry

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dialpad, Inc., the industry leader in Ai-powered communication and collaboration, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Ally Murtlow, Kaitlin Boughton, and Dani Pickens to its Women of the Channel list for 2022. This esteemed list honors the incredible accomplishments of female leaders in the IT channel. By bringing innovative concepts, strategic business planning and comprehensive channel initiatives to life, these extraordinary women support partners and customers with exceptional leadership. CRN celebrates these women, who are so deserving of recognition, for their constant dedication to channel excellence.

“Dialpad is proud to have three individuals named to the CRN Women of the Channel list,” said Craig Walker, founder and CEO of Dialpad. “These women bring high caliber results and nuanced insights to Dialpad thanks in part to their tenure and expertise with other players in our industry. We are thrilled to celebrate CRN’s recognition of Ally, Kaitlin, and Dani for the dedication and inspiration they have brought to Dialpad.”

Ally Murtlow, Director of National Channel Sales, is a power player in the channel space and has made a significant impact on the Dialpad program since joining the organization in November 2020 from 8×8. Murtlow’s focus on curating and dedicating high-touch support for channel partners greatly contributed to Dialpad’s channel bookings growth in 2021. The channel consistently contributes significantly to the company’s revenue and, over the course of last year, the Dialpad channel team grew exponentially,

“Ally has been heavily focused on growing Dialpad’s national team and ensuring that national partners are armed to sell Dialpad through marketing initiatives and incentive programs, ensuring geographic alignment across the nation and building out an enablement strategy,” said Mike Kane, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Channel Sales at Dialpad. “In addition, Ally works closely with Dialpad’s regional channel and sales leadership to ensure internal alignment on our national channel strategy and growth plans which continue to drive company success. The Dialpad channel team would not have seen its level of impact and success without Ally Murtlow.”

Kaitlin Boughton, Channel Sales Manager, joined Dialpad in 2018 and adds a well-rounded perspective to the team from previous experience within the communications industry at RingCentral. In 2021, Boughton launched the Dialpad Partner Account Manager team which consists of 13 team members responsible for recruiting and onboarding new channel partners into the Dialpad partner program. Through Boughton’s guidance, the Partner Account Manager team has driven a significant impact in expanding Dialpad’s partner community and revenue.

“A key advancement in our partner program was the addition of the Partner Account Manager team and we continue to hear feedback from our partners that the program is the best in the industry,“ said Kane. “Through Kaitlin’s guidance, the Partner Account Manager team has increased Dialpad’s brand awareness through new partner acquisitions and assisting partners with onboarding new Dialpad customers.”

Dani Pickens, Channel Sales Manager, is committed to fostering positive relationships, being a trusted ally for both internal and external connections and enabling them to succeed. With more than a decade of experience in the telecommunications and channel space gained at Zoom and RingCentral, Pickens is a unified communications and partner experience expert. In her current role, Pickens provides Technology Solutions Brokers and Strategic Partners the right tools and resources to design unified communication solutions that focus on improving productivity, managing change, and minimizing risks for the businesses Dialpad supports.

“Dani continues to make a tremendous impact on Dialpad and our industry at large. She not only is a champion of Dialpad and makes it her goal to educate partners, but Dani is also a champion of helping other women in the channel and in tech succeed,” said Kane. “I could not be more proud to celebrate Dani’s achievements and am thrilled that her impact on the channel and industry at large is being recognized.”

“We are proud to once again recognize the remarkable leaders on this year’s Women of the Channel list. Their influence, confidence, and diligence continue to accelerate channel success significantly,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “Their accomplishments will inspire others, and we look forward to witnessing their future contributions to the channel.”

CRN’s 2022 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

